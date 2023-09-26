Tulfo thanks PBBM for certifying proposed Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers as urgent

Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo expressed elation that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has certified Senate Bill No. 2221, otherwise known as Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, as urgent.

Tulfo, principal sponsor of SB No. 2221, is also grateful for the support of his colleagues and seafarers' unions for the said measure, particularly during the bill's first phase of the period of amendments yesterday, Sept. 25.

"I am very happy that we have passed the first phase of the period of amendments for the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill yesterday which coincides with the celebration of the National Maritime Week

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa ipinakitang suporta ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri at mga kasamahan ko sa Senado para sa panukalang batas na ito," he said.

"Masaya din ako sa suportang ipinakita ng mga stakeholder at unyon ng mga marino, kabilang na ang Associated Marine Officers' and Seamen's Union of the Philippines (AMOSUP) at AMOR Seaman.

"Higit sa lahat, ako ay lubos na nagpapasalamat kay Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa pag-certify niya sa Magna Carta of Fililino Seafarers bilang 'urgent,'" he added.

In a letter to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri dated Sept. 25., Marcos said he is seeking the immediate enactment of the bill to address "recurring deficiencies in our domestic laws pertaining to the training and accreditation of thousands of Filipino seafarers."

Tulfo said he is now more confident that the bill will soon be passed into law.

"Matapos ang unang stage ng period of amendment at ang suportang ito mula mismo kay Pangulong BBM, mas tiwala ako na mapapabilis ang pagsasabatas ng Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill," said he.

Aside from Tulfo, other senators who filed their versions of Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers this 19th Congress include Sens. Zubiri, Joel Villanueva, Risa Hontiveros, Bato dela Rosa, Jinggoy Estrada, Robinhood Padilla, Cynthia Villar , Sonny Angara, Grace Poe, Win Gatchalian, Bong Revilla, Bong Go, Mark Villar, and Loren Legarda.

Tulfo, pinasalamatan si PBBM dahil ginawang urgent bill ang Magna Carta of Filipino seafarers

Masaya si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo na sinertipikahan na bilang using urgent bill ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ang panukalang batas na naglalayong lumikha ng Magna Carta para sa mga Filipino seafarers o Senate Bill (SB) No. 2221.

"I am very happy that we have passed the first phase of the period of amendments for the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill yesterday, Sept. 25, which coincides with the celebration of the National Maritime Week

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa ipinakitang suporta ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri at mga kasamahan ko sa Senado para sa panukalang batas na ito," saad ni Tulfo na principal sponsor ng SB No. 2221.

"Masaya din ako sa suportang ipinakita ng mga stakeholder at unyon ng mga marino, kabilang na ang Associated Marine Officers' and Seamen's Union of the Philippines (AMOSUP) at AMOR Seaman.

"Higit sa lahat, ako ay lubos na nagpapasalamat kay Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa pag-certify niya sa Magna Carta of Fililino Seafarers bilang 'urgent,'" dagdag niya.

Sa isang liham kay Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, pinamamadali na ni Pangulong Marcos sa Kongreso ang pagpasa sa Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers.

Ginawang urgent bill ni Pangulong Marcos ang panukalang batas kasunod na rin ng banta ng European Union na ipagbabawal ang pagkuha ng mga marinong Filipino hangga't hindi sumusunod ang Pilipinas sa kanilang pamantayan.

Dagdag ni Sen. Idol: "Matapos ang unang stage ng period of amendment at ang suportang ito mula mismo kay Pangulong BBM, mas tiwala ako na mapapabilis ang pagsasabatas ng Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill."

Ang ibang Senador na naghain din ng kanilang mga bersyon ng Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers ngayong 19th Congress ay sina Sens. Zubiri, Joel Villanueva, Risa Hontiveros, Bato dela Rosa, Jinggoy Estrada, Robinhood Padilla, Cynthia Villar , Sonny Angara, Grace Poe, Win Gatchalian, Bong Revilla, Bong Go, Mark Villar, and Loren Legarda.