Tolentino leads CamNor Provincial Hospital Groundbreaking

DAET, CAMARINES NORTE -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino leads the groundbreaking ceremony of the five-storey Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital Phase 1 in Barangay V, Daet, on Thursday.

Echoing Camarines Norte Governor Dong Padilla, Tolentino said:"The feeling of being helpless, hopeless, while sharing a hospital bed should not be experienced by majority of our countrymen."

"The feeling of being helpful, and being of service should be the real experience," Sen. Tol further remarked.

The said hospital will offer several medical services including chemotherapy, blood transfusion, and dialysis.