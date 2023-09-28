Tolentino laments how 'Socorro cult' took advantage of residents' kindness

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino on Thursday lamented how the alleged Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) cult took advantage of the kindness of the people living in Socorro, Surigao Del Norte.

During the Senate Committees on Public Order and Women's inquiry on SBSI, Tolentino said: "They took advantage of the hospitality and the good-naturedness of the Socorro population. Sinamantala nila yung kabaitan ng mga taga-Socorro."

The Senator shared his first-hand experience with the kindness of Socorro residents when he visited the area last March.

"Napakaganda po ng Socorro, nakita ko po iyan, nag-almusal ako diyan, nagtanghalian ako diyan, napakababait po ng mga tao," Sen. Tol said

He further stressed: "May nag-take advantage para gawin itong mga ganitong bagay pati itong sa mga bata."

Meanwhile, Tolentino underscored how the Senate panel adhered to the requirements of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to protect the children involved in the investigation.

SBSI, with over 3,000 members and situated at Sitio Kapihan in Surigao Del Norte, has reportedly abused children and forced minors into marriages.