Press Release

September 28, 2023 Tulfo hails Senate approval of Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill on 3rd reading, calls it 'gift' for seafarers Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo has expressed elation over the Senate's approval on third and final reading of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill yesterday, Sept. 27, in time for the celebration of the National Maritime Week. The measure was approved with 14 affirmative votes, no abstention and no negative vote. Tulfo, principal sponsor and one of the authors of Senate Bill (SB) No. 2221, thanked everyone who supported the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill that will institutionalize the rights that will protect seafarers. "I would like to thank my colleagues for their support for this measure, especially Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri who has been supportive of this bill from Day 1.," he said. "I am equally thankful to the seafarers and their union, including the Associated Marine Officers' and Seamen's Union of the Philippines. This bill is an early Christmas gift to all seafarers," he added. Sen. Idol also reiterated his thanks to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for certifying the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers as "urgent." Under SB No. 2221, "the State shall endeavor to secure decent working and living conditions for seafarers, standardize the terms and conditions of their employment, regulate operations of manning agencies and incentivize maritime stakeholders, establish and enhance mechanisms for administrative, adjudicative, and social and welfare services for the seafarers and their families." Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, earlier divulged supposed moves by several groups to strongly block the passage of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill at the Senate in previous Congress. In the 18th Congress, it can be noted that the said bill was left pending for Second Reading at the Senate despite overwhelming support from several senators while its counterpart measure has already hurdled third reading at the House of Representatives. For the 19th Congress, aside from Tulfo, 14 Senators filed their versions of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers including Senate President Migz Zubiri, Majority Floor Leader Senator Joel Villanueva, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Senators Jinggoy Estrada, Robinhood Padilla, Cynthia Villar, Risa Hontiveros, Sonny Angara, Grace Poe, Win Gatchalian, Bong Revilla, Bong Go, Bato dela Rosa, and Mark Villar. Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers Bill, pasado na sa 3rd reading sa Senado; Tulfo sinabing maagang pamasko sa marino Aprubado na ng Senado sa third and final reading ang Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill kahapon, Setyembre 27, kasabay ng pagdiriwang ng National Maritime Week. Ang panukala ay naaprubahan na may 14 na affirmative votes, walang abstention at walang negatibong boto. Pinasalamatan ni Tulfo, na principal sponsor at isa sa mga authors ng Senate Bill (SB) No. 2221, ang lahat ng sumuporta sa panukalang batas. "I would like to thank my colleagues for their support for this measure, especially Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri who has been supportive of this bill from Day 1," saad ni Tulfo. "I am equally thankful to the seafarers and their union, including the Associated Marine Officers' and Seamen's Union of the Philippines. This bill is an early Christmas gift to all seafarers," dagdag niya. Pinasalamatan niyang muli si President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa pagsesertipika sa SB No. 2221 bilang urgent. Nakasaad sa panukalang batas na: "the State shall endeavor to secure decent working and living conditions for seafarers, standardize the terms and conditions of their employment, regulate operations of manning agencies and incentivize maritime stakeholders, establish and enhance mechanisms for administrative, adjudicative, and social and welfare services for the seafarers and their families." Nauna nang ibinunyag ni Tulfo, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, ang diumano'y hakbang ng ilang grupo para mahigpit na harangin ang pagpasa ng Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill sa Senado noong nakaraang Kongreso. Noong 18th Congress, naiwan ang parehong panukalang batas na pending sa 2nd reading sa kabila ng suporta ng mga senador dito samantalang ang counterpart measure nito sa House ay umabot na sa 3rd reading. Ngayong 19th Congress, ang ibang Senador na naghain din ng kanilang mga bersyon ng Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers ngayong 19th Congress ay sina Sens. Zubiri, Joel Villanueva, Risa Hontiveros, Bato dela Rosa, Jinggoy Estrada, Robinhood Padilla, Cynthia Villar , Sonny Angara, Grace Poe, Win Gatchalian, Bong Revilla, Bong Go, Mark Villar, anPd Loren Legarda.