Press Release

September 28, 2023 SP ZUBIRI: SENATE HAUL OF 18-APPROVED MEASURES TO IMPROVE SOCIAL CARE FOR PINOYS, BOOST INVESTMENTS

28 September 2023 The Senate buckled down to work on the last week of the regular plenary session of the 19th Congress before the legislature goes on a month long break starting Sept. 30. Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri on Thursday said the upper chamber approved a total of 18 measures, five of which were included in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s list of priority bills, during the past three days. "Once signed into law, these measures will help shore up the Marcos administration's initiatives to make the Philippines a prime investment destination," Zubiri said. "These pieces of legislation will blast open new avenues for foreign trade and investments, which are crucial in making us a truly competitive economic player," he said. On Wednesday, the Senate ratified Senate Bill No. 2224 (Ease of Paying Taxes Act) and Senate Bill No. 2233 (Public Private Partnership Act), three days after both measures hurdled the upper chamber's final deliberations. Senate Bill No. 2221, or the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, was likewise approved on third and final reading after the President certified its passage as urgent. Last Monday, Zubiri said 17 measures got through the third and final reading in the Senate. Among these were Senate Bill No. 2001 (New Philippine Passport Act), Senate Bill No. 1846 (Internet Transactions Act), Senate Bill No. 2224 (Ease of Paying Taxes Act) and Senate Bill No. 2233 (Public Private Partnership Act). A bill of national significance, Senate Bill No. 2028 (An Act Recognizing the Octogenarians, Nonagenarians and Centenarians), also secured the nod of the senators. This will give cash incentives of P10,000, P20,000, and P100,000 for senior citizens reaching 80, 90, and 100 years old, respectively. Twelve other local bills on state colleges and universities in various parts of the country were also passed by the Senate. According to Zubiri, the President is expected to sign into law Senate Bill No. 1846 after the House adopted the Senate version, doing away with the deliberations of the bicameral conference committee. Another priority bill of the administration, Senate Bill No. 2218 (Tatak Pinoy Act), was also passed on second reading. It is set to be approved on third reading upon the resumption of session. "Since the start of the 19th Congress, we, along with our counterparts in the House of Representatives, are proud to have passed high-impact legislation that address both the most urgent needs of our people and the long-term development that we need to pursue for the nation," the Senate President said. The Senate is set to resume plenary sessions on November 6, but Zubiri assured that committee work and hearings will continue throughout the break.