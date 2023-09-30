Press Release

September 30, 2023 Gatchalian proposes TESDA program to professionalize barangay day care workers Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to come up with a program that will professionalize barangay workers, including day care workers and teachers. During a briefing on the proposed 2024 budget of TESDA, Gatchalian cited the examples of the Barangay Health Services and Community Nutrition Services program, both of which are National Certificate (NC) II courses. "My suggestion is to come up with a program and let's expand it to some of the barangay-based workers, including day care teachers and the other barangay employees. Ngayon kasi meron na tayo for barangay health workers and barangay nutrition scholars," said Gatchalian. "Our day care workers are not certified. They are trained through practice. A lot of them do not have stability of tenure, but they've been there for years. 'Yung iba sa kanila andyan na for 30, 40 years and they want to be professionalized. At least let's give them a chance to be recognized and certified," Gatchalian added. The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education has been pushing for the professionalization of child development workers (CDWs) and teachers (CDTS). Under the Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029), Gatchalian proposed that cities and municipalities shall be mandated to create plantilla positions for CDTs and CDWs. The proposed measure also mandates local government units (LGUs) to promote and encourage their professional development. The Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act mandates the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council to ensure the alignment between the ECCD curriculum and the basic education curriculum. It also imposes greater responsibilities on LGUs on the implementation of ECCD programs. Data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) shows that there are 78,693 CDWs in the country. Mungkahi ni Gatchalian: I-professionalize ang barangay day care workers Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) na magkaroon ng programa para sa professionalization ng mga barangay worker, kabilang na ang day care workers at teachers. Sa nakaraang pagdinig ng Senado sa panukalang pondo ng TESDA para sa 2024, ibinahagi ni Gatchalian ang mga halimbawa ng ipinatutupad nang mga programa tulad ng Barangay Health Services at Community Nutrition Services, parehong mga National Certificate (NC) II courses. "Ang suhestyon ko ay magkaroon tayo ng programa at palawakin natin upang masaklaw nito ang ating mga barangay-based workers, kabilang na ang mga day care teachers at iba pang mga kawani sa barangay. Ngayon kasi meron na tayo for barangay health workers and barangay nutrition scholars," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Walang sertipikasyon ang ating mga day care workers. Ang pagsasanay o training na nakukuha nila ay galing din sa sarili nilang karanasan. Karamihan sa kanila ay walang kasiguraduhan pagdating sa tenure kahit matagal na sila sa trabaho nila. 'Yung iba sa kanila andyan na sa loob ng 30 o 40 taon, at gusto nilang maging mga propesyonal. Bigyan natin sila ng pagkakataong mabigyan ng sertipikasyon," dagdag ng senador. Isinusulong ng Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education ang professionalization ng mga child development workers (CDWs) at teachers (CDTS). Sa ilalim ng Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029), iminumungkahi ni Gatchalian na bigyan ng mandato ang mga lungsod at munisipalidad na lumikha ng plantilla position o permanenting posisyon para sa mga CDTs at CDWs. Sa ilalim ng panukala, imamandato rin ang mga government units (LGUs) na isulong ang kanilang professional development. Kailangan ring tiyakin ng Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng ECCD curriculum at basic education curriculum, ayon sa panukalang batas at bibigyan ng mas malawak na responsibilidad ang mga LGU pagdating sa pagpapatupad ng mga ECCD programs. Samanatala, mayroong 78,693 CDWs sa bansa batay sa datos ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).