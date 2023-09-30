Press Release

September 30, 2023 Villar cites Mindanao to bring hope and great chance for the PH inclusive growth While one third of Mindanao is devoted to agriculture and Davao region supplies 40% of the country's food requirements, the challenge lies in harnessing this potential to support the region's overall economic development, stressed Sen. Cynthia Villar. "Davao Region is still the top coconut-producer which contributed 14.4% to the country's total production. Zamboanga Peninsula followed with 13.6% and then Northern Mindanao with 12.9%," said Villar during the 25TH Davao Agri-Trade Expo held at SMX Convention Center. She noted that all over the country, there are 3.5 million coconut farmers. Due to this, she has authored and sponsored several measures in the Senate geared towards agricultural development. "May these legislations assist the agriculture sector as a whole to ensure food security and better income to our people," she said. For Mindanao, Villar noted she passed Republic Act No. 11547 which declared Davao City as "Chocolate Capital" and Davao Region as "Cacao Capital" of the Philippines. This is in recognition of the country's biggest cacao producer and its vital contribution in making the Philippines world renowned by winning awards and distinction as one of the best chocolate maker in the world. Villar said she also passed the Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development Financing Enhancement Act of 2022, repealing the Agri-Agra law that failed to provide lending programs to agrarian reform beneficiaries and other farmers. Under this new law, there shall be an agriculture, fisheries and rural development financing system, consisting of loans and investments, to improve the productivity and income of farmers, fisherfolks and other beneficiaries. To support the government in completing its agrarian reform initiatives and to improve the effectiveness of its land tenure system, Villar said she passed the New Agrarian Emancipating Act which condoned a total of P57.65 billion of unpaid amortizations, benefitting 610,054 farmers "Aside from freeing them of their debt, under the Rice Tariffication Law for rice and the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act (CFITFA) for coconut farmers, which she also passed, tariffs collected from rice imports go to the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) which provides machineries, inbred rice seeds, training and loans to farmers. Collections in excess of the P10 billion funds go to the Rice Farmer Financial Assistance," she said. The CFITFA provides P5 billion initial fund to jump start the coconut industry and support our coconut farmers. The senator thanked Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry for organizing the event to fortify the collaborations between government, industry, and farmers and fisherfolks of Mindanao. Mindanao, magbibigay ng pag-asa at malaking tsansa sa PH inclusive growth--Villar DAHIL sa one third ng Mindanao ang nasa agrikultura at 40% ng pagkaing kailangan ng bansa ay nagmumula sa Davao region, sinabi ni Villar na hamon na gamitin ang potensiyal na ito para suportahan ang overall economic development ng rehiyon. "Davao Region is still the top coconut-producer which contributed 14.4% to the country's total production. Zamboanga Peninsula followed with 13.6% and then Northern Mindanao with 12.9%," sabi ni Villar sa idinaos na 25TH Davao Agri-Trade Expo sa SMX Convention Center. Binanggit ni Villar na meron tayong 3.5 million coconut farmers sa buong kapuluan. Dahil dito, inakda at inisponsor niya ang maraming batas sa Senado para sa ikaauunlad ng ating agrikultura. "May these legislations assist the agriculture sector as a whole to ensure food security and better income to our people," ani Villar. Para sa Mindanao, ipinasa ni Villar ang Republic Act No. 11547 na nagdeklara sa Davao City na "Chocolate Capital" at Davao Region na "Cacao Capital" ng Pilipinas. Ito ay pagkilala sa pinakamalaking cacao producer sa bansa at ang mahalagang papel nito para makilala ang Pilipinas na isa sa pinaka-magaling na chocolate maker sa buong mundo. Ipinasa rin niya ang Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development Financing Enhancement Act of 2022 na nagpawalang bisa sa Agri-Agra law para sa mga lending program ng agrarian reform beneficiaries at iba pang magsasaka. Sa ilalim ng bagong batas, magkakaroon ng agriculture, fisheries at rural development financing system na kinapapalooban ng mga utang at investment upang bumuti ang productivity at kita ng mga magsasala, mangingisda at iba pang beneficiaries. Para suportahan ang pamahalaan na makumpleto ang kanilang agrarian reform initiatives at mapabuti ang land tenure system, sinabi ni Villar na ipinasa niya ang New Agrarian Emancipating Act na nagpawalang bisa sa P57.65 billion na di bayad na amortizations. May 610,054 magsasaka ang nabibiyayaan nito. "Aside from freeing them of their debt, under the Rice Tariffication Law for rice and the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act (CFITFA) for coconut farmers, which she also passed, tariffs collected from rice imports go to the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) which provides machineries, inbred rice seeds, training and loans to farmers. Collections in excess of the P10 billion funds go to the Rice Farmer Financial Assistance," ani Villar. Maglalaan ang CFITFA ng P5 billion initial fund para isulong ang coconut industry at suportahan ang ating coconut farmers. Nagpasalamat naman ang senadora sa Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry sa pag-organisa sa event para palakasin ang ugnayan ng pamahalaan, industriya , magsasaka at mangingisda ng Mindanao.