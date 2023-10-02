Press Release

October 2, 2023 Gatchalian wants nationwide literacy, education survey done more regularly Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing for a more regular conduct of the Functional Literacy, Education and Mass Media Survey (FLEMMS) for better monitoring of the country's literacy rates. The FLEMMS is a household-based nationwide survey conducted every five years. The FLEMMS 2019 was the sixth in the series starting in 1989. In a hearing on the proposed budget of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and its attached agencies, Gatchalian asked the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) whether it is possible to shorten the interval on the conduct of the FLEMMS. "FLEMMS is not only used by the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM), but also by the Literacy Coordinating Council (LCC) to monitor literacy rates in our country, and by local government units to gauge the type of literacy programs that they should implement. It's an important tool but a five-year gap is a very long time," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. National Statistician Dr. Dennis Mapa explained that considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on literacy, the PSA last year sought budget allocation for the conduct of FLEMMS but was not granted. The PSA, however, will push through with the conduct of the FLEMMS next year, which is covered under the agency's budget proposal. The last conduct of FLEMMS was in 2019. Dr. Mapa added that in its next meeting, the PSA board will explore the possibility of shortening the five-year gap in conducting the FLEMMS. The PSA official cited the example of the Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES), which was previously being done every three years. The PSA board, however, decided to conduct FIES every two years instead of three to shorten the interval on the release of official poverty reports. According to Dr. Mapa, a three-year cycle for conducting the FLEMMS could be a reasonable option. Aside from shortening the interval on the conduct of the FLEMMS, Gatchalian also raised the possibility of making the data more granular by conducting the survey all the way to the city level. Dr. Mapa said that this can be done but would require increased budgetary requirements. A cycle of the FLEMMS costs around P60 million, Dr. Mapa said. Mas regular na pagsasagawa ng literacy at education survey isinusulong ni Gatchalian Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mas regular na pagsasagawa ng Functional Literacy, Education and Mass Media Survey (FLEMMS) para sa mas maigting na pagsukat at pagtutok sa literacy rate ng bansa. Ang FLEMMS ay isang household-based nationwide survey na isinasagawa kada limang taon. Ang FLEMMS 2019 ang ika-siyam sa mga serye ng survey na isinagawa simula noong 1989. Sa isang pandinig sa panukalang budget ng National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) at mga kalakip nitong ahensya, tinanong ni Gatchalian ang Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) kung posible ba ang mas regular na pagsasagawa ng FLEMMS. "Hindi lamang para sa Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM) ang pagsukat ng literacy rates sa bansa, mahalagang batayan din ito ng Literacy Coordinating Council (LCC) at ng mga local government units upang matukoy kung anong mga literacy programs ang dapat nilang ipatupad. Mahalaga ang survey na ito ngunit masyadong mahaba ang limang taong pagitan sa pagsasagawa nito," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Paliwanag ni National Statistician Dr. Dennis Mapa, humingi ang PSA ng pondo noong nakaraang taon para isagawa ang FLEMMS, lalo na't nagdulot ng pinsala sa literacy ang pandemya ng COVID-19. Ngunit nakatakda ang PSA na ituloy ang pagpapaptupad ng FLEMMS sa susunod na taon, bagay na saklaw na ng panukalang budget ng ahensya. Matatandaang noong 2019 huling isinagawa ang FLEMMS. Ipinaliwanag din ni Dr. Mapa na sa susunod na pagpupulong ng PSA board, tatalakayin ang posibilidad ng mas maikling pagitan sa pagsasagawa ng FLEMMS. Ibinahagi ng opisyal ang halimbawa ng Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES) na dating isinasagawa kada tatlong taon. Ngunit nagpasya ang PSA board na gawin ang naturang survey kada dalawang taon upang maging mas regular ang pagkakaroon ng opisyal na datos pagdating sa kahirapan. Ayon kay Dr. Mapa, maaaring isagawa ang FLEMMS kada tatlong taon. Maliban sa mas regular na pagsasagawa ng FLEMMS, iminungkahi rin ni Gatchalian na gawin ang survey hanggang sa mga siyudad. Ayon naman kay Dr. Mapa, maaari itong gawin ngunit kakailanganin ang dagdag na pondo. Tinatayang P60 milyon ang kinakailangan para sa pagpapatupad ng isang cycle ng FLEMMS.