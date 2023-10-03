Press Release

October 3, 2023 Poe seeks tougher, broader law vs. animal cruelty Sen. Grace Poe has proposed the creation of a body that will have wider powers in ensuring the promotion of animal welfare in the country and their protection against cruelty. Senate Bill No. 2458 seeks a revised Animal Welfare Act to strengthen animal welfare standards, policies, rules and regulations, implementation and enforcement as well as provide tougher penalties to violators. "Animals do have rights, too. Ang bantay ng ating bahay, kailangan din ng tagapagtanggol," Poe said. "Some humans consider their pet animals like a member of their own family. However, not all animals are given the same care and attention, they are sometimes left abandoned, or worse, experience cruelty," she added. The measure seeks to create an Animal Welfare Bureau (AWB) that will have city, municipal, provincial and regional offices. The proposed body will be placed under the Department of Agriculture. Aside from formulating policies and guidelines for the implementation of the proposed law, the AWB will have the following functions, among others: * Provide minimum standards on the appropriate food, water, and shelter for each species of pet and animals depending on the age, breed, size, and special needs of the animals * In consultation with concerned transport regulating agencies, experts, and animal welfare groups, set a species-specific standard for transportation of animals to ensure they remain in safe condition * Establish an emergency animal response and rescue system to appropriately respond in cases of calamities such as but not limited to floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters * Promulgate guidelines for humane slaughter of animals in consultation with the National Meat Inspection Service, local government units and other concerned government agencies * Implement a system for inspection of animal facilities to ensure compliance with animal welfare standards and regulations * Monitor compliance of the local government units with animal welfare programs, standards, rules and regulations * Ensure proper coordination with non-government organizations, people's organizations and academe for the strict implementation of the rules and regulations issued * Issue, suspend, cancel permits or certifications pursuant to the purposes of the measure * Levy and collect fee for registration, certification, inspection and monitoring system and of other fees as the AWB may deem necessary for the effective implementation of the law The bill proposes to repeal Republic Act (RA) 8485 or the Animal Welfare Act (as amended by RA 10631), which tasks the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) to supervise the law's implementation. "However, BAI is a staff bureau that primarily performs policy, program development, and advisory functions, and is without control over regional and local veterinary services, animal production, and animal welfare which significantly impairs its implementation and enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act," Poe said. The bill imposes a penalty of imprisonment from one year and six months to three years, and a fine of not less than P30,000 but not more than P100,000 for any person found subjecting any animal to cruelty, maltreatment or any of the prohibited acts under the measure. Abandonment of animals, operating an animal facility without permits and use of animals for shows, research or scientific purposes without the required permission will also be meted penalties. Dog meat trading shall be punished with a penalty of not less than P5,000 per dog and imprisonment of one to four years or both. "May kaso ng kalupitan sa mga hayop saan man tayo bumaling. Panahon na para lagyan natin ng pangil ang batas para matigil na ang pang-aabuso," Poe said.