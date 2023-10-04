Press Release
October 4, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE RAMMING INCIDENT NEAR SCARBOROUGH
4 October 2023

The authorities must conduct a comprehensive and unbiased investigation to ascertain the true circumstances surrounding this tragic event. The safety and well-being of our fishermen must always be a top priority, and those accountable for this incident must be held responsible for their actions.

Kinakailangan na mabigyan linaw ang pangyayaring ito, kung ito ba ay aksidente o hindi para magkaroon ng kaukulang hakbang ang mga awtoridad.

I am deeply saddened by this tragic incident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims, and my thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.
News Latest News Feed
Wednesday, October 4
news archives...