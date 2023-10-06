Press Release

October 6, 2023 Robin Bill Gives Filipinos Digital Access to Sharia Courts Filipinos will soon have digital access to Sharia courts, should a bill filed by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla be passed into law. Padilla, in filing Senate Bill 2462, sought to amend some provisions of Republic Act 9997, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos Act of 2009, to make Sharia courts more accessible to Filipinos. "This measure also introduces provisions for the creation of a digital platform that allows the paperless filing of routine documents to and from Shari'a courts, as well as the collection of statistical data for Muslim Filipinos at the national, regional, provincial, city, and municipal levels. To ensure that all citizens of this country are able to access an effective, efficient, and non-discriminatory legal system, the passage of this measure is earnestly sought," said Padilla in his bill. Padilla pointed out many Muslim Filipinos face difficulties in availing of Sharia court services due to lack of funds and knowledge in submitting documents. Another challenge is the lack of Sharia courts especially outside Mindanao. "Needless to say, these circumstances undermine our country's commitment to promoting fair and equal treatment to all of its citizens under the law," said Padilla. Under the bill, the NCMF and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) will work with the Supreme Court in establishing a digital platform for the "paperless filing" of documents including marriage, birth and death certificates, along with the collection of appropriate fees. The NCMF will also help in the submission of legal documents related to cases before the Sharia court. It may also enter into public private partnership projects for Muslim Filipinos. Also, the NCMF's Bureau of Legal Affairs will ensure equitable access for mga Muslim Filipino in Sharia courts, and establish a mechanism for the submission of legal documents to Sharia courts. Robin Bill, Bibigyan ng Digital Access ang Pilipino sa Sharia Courts Magkakaroon na rin ng digital access ang mga Pilipino sa mga Sharia courts, kung maging batas ang isang panukalang batas na ihinain ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. Sa Senate Bill 2462, nais ni Padilla na amyendahan ang ilang probisyon ng Republic Act 9997, ang National Commission on Muslim Filipinos Act of 2009, para mas mapapakinabangan ng mga Pilipino ang serbisyo ng Sharia courts. "This measure also introduces provisions for the creation of a digital platform that allows the paperless filing of routine documents to and from Shari'a courts, as well as the collection of statistical data for Muslim Filipinos at the national, regional, provincial, city, and municipal levels. To ensure that all citizens of this country are able to access an effective, efficient, and non-discriminatory legal system, the passage of this measure is earnestly sought," ani Padilla sa kanyang panukalang batas. Ani Padilla, nahihirapan pa ang maraming Pilipinong Muslim sa pagkamit ng serbisyo sa Sharia court dahil sa kakulangan ng pondo at kaalaman sa pagsumite ng dokumento. Isa pang hamon ang kakulangan ng mga Sharia court sa labas ng Mindanao. "Needless to say, these circumstances undermine our country's commitment to promoting fair and equal treatment to all of its citizens under the law," ani Padilla. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, magtutulungan ang NCMF at Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) at Korte Suprema na bumuo ng digital platform para sa "paperless filing" ng dokumento tulad ng marriage, birth at death certificates, at ang pagkolekta ng karampatang bayad. Tutulungan din ng NCMF ang pagsumite ng legal na dokumento sa mga kasong ihinain ng mga Muslim Filipino sa Sharia court. Maaari rin itong gumawa ng public private partnership project para sa Muslim Filipinos. Ang Bureau of Legal Affairs ng NCMF ay titiyak na may equitable access ang mga Muslim Filipino sa Sharia court, at gagawa ng mekanismo para sa pagsumite ng legal document sa Sharia courts.