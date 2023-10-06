Tolentino visits wake of 3 Filipino fishermen dead from collision, extends help to families

SUBIC, ZAMBALES -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino personally visited the wake of Dexter Laudencia, Romeo Mejeco, and Benedicto Olandria, the three Filipino fishermen who died after the boat ramming incident off the waters of Pangasinan on October 2.

Tolentino also took the time to listen to the stories of the survivors to understand what kind of help needed and extended help to the bereaved families of the three fishermen.

"So siguro malaman din natin sa mga survivors kung ano 'yong ibang bersyon, kung puwede tayo mag render din ng legal assistance sa gusto mag-file ng case laban sa may-ari ng barko, sa kapitan ng barko, at ano pa 'yong ibang mga liability," Sen. Tol said in a virtual interview with Senate reporters prior to his visit.

He added: "Magbibigay din tayo ng konting tulong doon sa pamilya ng mga naulila kasi malapit na yung libing."

The Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones Chairperson also stressed that the ramming incident signals the urgency to have a law on archipelagic sea lanes.