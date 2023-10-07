Hundreds of Caviteños benefit from Cayetano, DSWD's joint initiative

Three hundred barangay volunteers and ambulant vendors in the province of Cavite received assistance from Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday.

The senator's Bayanihan Caravan team distributed aid to the barangay volunteers of Cavite City and Dasmariñas City under the DSWD's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

Present during the disbursement of the aid in Cavite City were Vice Mayor Raleigh Rusit and Councilor Angel Sarmiento.

"Maraming maraming salamat po sa tulong niyo sa Cavite City," Rusit said, addressing Cayetano.

In Dasmariñas City, the distribution of assistance to ambulant vendors was conducted with the help of Barangay Santo Cristo Kagawad Allan Estrada in Bacoor City.

Among the beneficiaries was 44-year-old Mely Gonowon, who expressed gratitude to the senator for his "readiness to help the needy."

"Y'ung nakuha ko pong pera ay gagamitin ko pong pampuhunan sa aking maliit na tindahan," she said.

Cayetano's Bayanihan Caravan complements his legislative mission to empower poor Filipinos and vulnerable sectors across the country through collaboration with various government agencies and local government units.

Daan-daang Caviteño nakinabang sa pinagsamang inisyatiba ni Cayetano, DSWD

Tatlong daang barangay volunteer at ambulant vendor sa lalawigan ng Cavite ang nakatanggap ng tulong mula kay Senator Alan Peter Cayetano at Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) nitong Huwebes.

Namahagi ng tulong ang Bayanihan Caravan team ng senador sa mga barangay volunteer ng Cavite City at Dasmariñas City sa ilalim ng programang Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) ng DSWD.

Dumalo sa pamamahagi ng tulong sa Cavite City sina Vice Mayor Raleigh Rusit at Councilor Angel Sarmiento.

"Maraming maraming salamat po sa tulong niyo sa Cavite City," mensahe ni Rusit kay Cayetano.

Sa Dasmariñas City naman, isinagawa ang pamamahagi ng tulong sa mga ambulant vendor kasama si Barangay Santo Cristo Kagawad Allan Estrada sa Bacoor City.

Kabilang sa mga benepisyaryo ay ang 44-anyos na si Mely Gonowon, na nagpahayag ng pasasalamat sa senador na aniya'y "madaling lapitan."

"Y'ung nakuha ko pong pera ay gagamitin ko pong pampuhunan sa aking maliit na tindahan," pahayag niya.

Nakikipagtulungan si Cayetano sa iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno at lokal na pamahalaan sa pamamagitan ng kanyang Bayanihan Caravan, bilang tuwang sa kanyang mga panukalang batas na nakatuon sa pag-ahon ng mahihirap na Pilipino at sektor sa bansa.