Gilas' Brownlee to become a PH Army reservist - Tolentino

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino disclosed on Saturday that Gilas Pilipinas hero Justin Brownlee vowed on becoming a Philippine army reservist.

In an interview at the sidelines of 1st Miss ROTC Metro Manila, Sen. Tol shared: "Si Justin Brownlee ay nangako na rin na magiging reservist ng Philippine Army so magiging bahagi rin siya bilang kawal ng Pilipinas bilang isang reservist."

The Senator, a reservist himself, believes that Brownlee will be of great help to the Philippines.

Tolentino administered Brownlee's oath-taking of allegiance to the Philippines last January 16, 2023.

Brownlee, who hailed from the US, initially joined the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) as a replacement import for Barangay Ginebra. He was the top-scorer of Gilas Pilipinas on its October 6 game against Jordan where the team ended the Philippines' 61-year Asian Games gold drought for basketball.