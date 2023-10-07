Press Release

October 7, 2023 Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the ongoing attacks in Israel We condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless attacks of Hamas on Israel. Violence has no place in this world and there is certainly no excuse that can justify these inhumane attacks. This kind of violence must end. We stand in solidarity and offer our prayers to the people of Israel during this challenging time. We also call on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Philippine Embassy in Israel to provide any assistance possible, most especially to the Filipinos residing in the country.