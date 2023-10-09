Press Release

October 9, 2023 'Tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya' -- Bong Go leads relief operations for indigents in Antipolo City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of CALABARZON, led a relief operation for impoverished individuals at Ynares Events Center in Antipolo City, Rizal on Thursday, October 5. The senator was also joined by Governor Nina Ricci Ynares, Mayor Casimiro "Jun" Ynares III, Vice Mayor Josefina Gatlabayan, and Board Member Randy Puno, among others. Essential goods, such as grocery packs, vitamins, masks, and snacks, were given to 620 residents consisting of indigents and fire victims. Bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, shirts, watches, and balls for basketball and volleyball were also given to select recipients. Meanwhile, the city government also provided financial assistance to each indigent. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, took the opportunity to emphasize his ongoing health initiatives, which include the establishment of Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers across the country. One of Go's flagship programs is the continuing operations of Malasakit Centers. Principally authored and sponsored by Go in 2019, the Malasakit Centers serve as one-stop shops for patients seeking medical assistance from concerned agencies. "Mayroon na po tayong 159 na Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas na laging handang tumulong sa atin. Iyan pong batas na 'yan isinulong ko noon, pinirmahan ni dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte. Nasa loob na po ng ospital 'yung apat na ahensya ng gobyerno - PhilHealth, PCSO, DOH, at DSWD. At mayroon po kayong Malasakit Center dito po sa Antipolo mismo. Mayroon rin po sa sa Rodriguez, mayroon rin po sa Binangonan, pwede rin po kayong lumapit sa Marikina, mayroon rin pong Malasakit Center, mayroon rin po sa Cainta," he shared. "Para po 'yan sa Pilipino, lapitan n'yo lang po ang Malasakit Center dahil inyo po 'yan," added Go. In Rizal, the Malasakit Centers are located at Antipolo City Hospital System Annex IV, Casimiro A. Ynares Sr. Memorial Hospital in Rodriguez, Bagong Cainta Municipal Hospital, and Margarito A. Duavit Memorial Hospital in Binangonan. In addition to the Malasakit Centers, Go also championed the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide, which aim to provide basic healthcare services, including database management, outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation units, diagnostic services (including laboratory, X-ray, and ultrasound), pharmacies, and ambulatory surgical units. Additional services include eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) care, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, as well as telemedicine for remote diagnosis and treatment. Super Health Centers are funded across Rizal, including two in Antipolo City and one of each in Binangonan, Jala-Jala, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Taytay, Tanay, Angono, Cainta, and Cardona. Furthermore, Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of Republic Act 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act in the Senate. The said law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing Department of Health (DOH) regional hospitals. In addition, these centers are designed to cater to the specific healthcare needs of different regions, providing specialized medical care and services. "Mga kababayan ko napakaimportante po sa akin ng kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino. Kaya iyan po ang dapat i-invest natin, to improve our healthcare system. Unahin po natin ang kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang maayos na kalusugan ay katumbas ng mas magandang buhay para sa bawat Pilipino," he highlighted. "At wag po kayong matakot na magpaospital. Nalulungkot po ako kapag naririnig ko na ayaw magpaospital, ayaw magpa-checkup dahil takot sa babayaran. Pangalagaan po natin ang iisang buhay na ibinigay sa atin ng ating Panginoong Diyos. Nandito ang gobyerno para tumulong. Magtulungan lang po tayo, sino lang ba ang magtutulungan kung 'di tayo lang po kapwa natin Pilipino," Go said. Meanwhile, Mayor Ynares expressed his gratitude for the senator's dedication to public service through his healthcare initiatives, saying, "Patunay po sa kanyang sense of compassion and commitment ang mga naging mahalagang papel niya sa pagpapatayo ng napakadaming mga Malasakit Centers sa iba't ibang bahagi ng ating bansa... Kung saan po may sakuna, kung saan po may naghihirap tayong mga kababayan, maaasahan mo andun po siya." Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee of Finance, supported the construction of the Justice Building within Antipolo City Government Center which he visited that day, the road improvement in Barangay Mambugan, and the rehabilitation of drainage systems in Barangays Mayamot and Mambugan. On the same day, Go personally celebrated Teachers' Day with more than a thousand educators present at the Ynares Sports Center. He also inspected the Super Health Center in Barangay San Isidro.