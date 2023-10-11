Press Release

October 11, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS EXTENDING CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILIES OF TWO FILIPINOS KILLED IN ISRAEL, URGES DFA, DMW TO PREP IN CASE VIOLENCE EXTENDS BEYOND BORDERS Ipinapaabot ko po ang aking buong pusong pakikiramay sa pamilya ng dalawa nating OFWs na pumanaw sa gitna ng sigalot na ito. This is very heart-wrenching. The whole nation is with you in this moment of immense grief. Pakikiramay po. Government is ready to assist in any way we can. With the escalating threat of violence extending beyond Israel, the DFA and DMW must be able to redirect available resources at their disposal to these conflict areas. I strongly urge the DFA and the DMW to pre-position necessary resources for the swift implementation of their contingency plan to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino nationals in Israel and Gaza. Prompt implementation will undoubtedly provide much-needed reassurance to both OFWs and their families back home. But there must be sufficient resources to support any effective contingency plan, should it become necessary. May nakatabi ba tayo para diyan? Dapat lang. Napakakomplikado ng giyerang ito. Sana agad na maipaalam na sa mga Pilipino ang plano ng gobyerno for both short and long-term scenarios para mapaghandaan, lalo na sa ongoing budget process. We must be prepared to charter flights and buses, hire additional security personnel, and provide adequate medical and humanitarian aid to our kababayan. Dapat may budget na, ngayon pa lang, para sa emergency financial assistance at libreng serbisyong legal. I commit to working closely with the DFA, the DMW and other relevant government agencies to ensure the safe return of our OFWs, kahit na sa mga kababayang malapit sa conflict area. Dapat kasama sa planong paglikas ang mga kababayan nating nasa mga karatig-bansa na maaaring maapektuhan kung tumagal pa ang sitwasyon-- whether documented or undocumented. This plan should include transportation logistics, communication strategies, and safe shelter provisions even beyond Israel. In the face of this tragedy, we must stand united as a nation and support our OFWs without complacency or delay. Their lives are under imminent threat. The administration must continue to prepare amid the volatile situation in and beyond the region, so we can give our kababayan the care and support that they rightfully deserve. ******* VIDEO: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sATcoSWOf15zLJyWrffW-pSl-IlLiTQ6/view?usp=drivesdk