Press Release

October 12, 2023 In support of local infrastructure development, Bong Go leads ribbon-cutting of public market and turnover of new municipal building in Makilala, North Cotabato Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new public market, and the turnover of a new municipal building in Makilala, North Cotabato on Monday, October 9. The projects were advocated for by Go during the Duterte administration and supported their completion as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance. In his speech, Go highlighted the vital role of government in pushing for various infrastructure initiatives, which play an important role in improving the lives of the people and propelling local economies forward. "Masaya ako ngayon na mabisita ang bago n'yong tinayo na municipal hall at mayroon na rin kayong bagong public market dito. Masaya ako na makatulong sa inyo sa pagpapaganda ng serbisyo publiko sa inyong lugar at pati sa market vendors. Sana ay makakatulong talaga ang mga ito sa inyong mga pamilya," cited Go. "Ang importante talaga sa akin ang mabigyan ng magandang pamumuhay ang mga vendors kagaya nitong pagtitinda. Maganda at marangal na trabaho ang pagtitinda. Kami po dito sa gobyerno tutulong po kami sa abot ng aming makakaya," he added. He was joined by Governor Lala Taliño-Mendoza, Vice Governor Efren Piñol, Mayor Armando Quibod, and Vice Mayor Ryan Tabanay, among others. In late 2019, a series of earthquakes affected various communities in North Cotabato. Go visited the affected areas then numerous times to provide assistance to LGUs including Makilala town in coordination with the Office of then President Rodrigo Duterte and concerned agencies. "Una sa Tulunan, tapos sa Makilala at Kidapawan, na nag-motor ako," he earlier recalled when he distributed financial and relief assistance then. "Masaya ako na nakabangon na ang Makilala mula sa lindol noong 2019. Dito ako galing nu'n para makatulong sa mga kababayan natin. Masaya ako na naka-recover na kayo at masaya ako na maging parte o instrumento ng inyong napakagandang municipal hall," he likewise expressed in an interview after the event. The newly constructed public market promises a fresh beginning for the local business community. With modern amenities and facilities, Go expressed confidence that it will not only improve the daily lives of local vendors and consumers but also attract more businesses and entrepreneurs. The turnover of the new municipal building is another milestone that signifies the commitment of the government to providing better public service. Go commended the collaborative efforts of all the local government officials, and said such projects would not be possible without the support and cooperation of all levels of government. Aside from the public market and municipal building, Go also supported the construction of bridges, a liga ng mga barangay office, and the concretion of two farm-to-market roads, one of which was briefly checked by the senator also that day. In line with his advocacy to provide more accessible healthcare, Go championed the establishment of more health infrastructures, such as Super Health Centers in strategic areas nationwide. Go emphasized the critical role that Super Health Centers can play in decongesting hospitals, facilitating early disease detection, and providing essential healthcare services such as primary care and medical consultations directly to the community. "Ito pong Super Health Center ninyo na itatayo ngayon ay sa pakikipagtulungan ng ating mahal na gobernador at mga kapwa mambabatas... pwede nang magpakonsulta diyan, diyan na po dyan gawin ang Konsulta program ng PhilHealth. Diyan na po ang primary care, magpacheck-up na po para hindi lumala ang sakit. Early detection of diseases, meaning mas maaagapan natin ang paglala ng sakit. Pwede na po sa Super Health Center," Go explained. Super Health Centers shall provide convenient access for basic healthcare delivery, offering a wide range of medical services to communities. These Super Health Centers provide services such as database management, outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation units, diagnostic services (including laboratory, X-ray, and ultrasound), pharmacies, and ambulatory surgical units. Additional services include eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) care, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, as well as telemedicine for remote diagnosis and treatment. In North Cotabato, in collaboration with the Department of Health (DOH), LGUs and fellow lawmakers, Go supported the construction of Super Health Centers in Arakan, Banisilan, Libungan, Aleosan, Magpet, Midsayap, Pigcawayan, President Roxas, San Isidro and Tulunan. Meanwhile, there will be two Super Health Centers in Kidapawan City. Moreover, Go highlighted the recent passage of Republic Act No. 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. The said law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. In Cotabato City, there are two existing specialty centers, including cardiovascular care and trauma care, located at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center. There is also a plan to establish renal care and transplant center, lung care, brain and spine care, orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, mental health, burn care, cancer care, infectious disease and tropical medicine, geriatric care, eye care. Lastly, Go highlighted the continuing operation of the Malasakit Centers. A brainchild of Go, these one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. To date, 159 operational centers, including the one at Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Kidapawan City, have helped more than seven million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. After the event, Go personally provided assistance to the town's indigents and attended the ceremonial turnover of goods to the 39th Infantry Battalion of the 10th Infantry Division. Go also attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Super Health Center in the Municipality of Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat. Later that day, Go was in Davao and witnessed the oath taking of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Sinaglaya Class of 2022.