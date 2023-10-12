Press Release

October 12, 2023 Bong Go awarded outstanding senator during the 5th National Convention of the Public Attorney's Office Rank and File Employees Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was recognized once again and named "Outstanding Senator" during the 5th National Convention of the Public Attorney's Office (PAO) Rank and File Employees on Tuesday, October 10 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. Go was also previously named "Outstanding Senator" during the 7th Mandatory Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) Accredited National Convention Public Attorney's Day in October 2022 and the 4th National Convention of the Public Attorney's Office Rank and File Employees in 2019. The Public Attorney's Office, a government agency tasked to provide free legal assistance to indigent Filipinos, has long been a pillar of justice and support for those needing legal representation but could not afford. Go, who was invited to the event to personally receive his award, said the gathering was not only a celebration of the employees' tireless commitment but also an opportunity for him to pay tribute to the invaluable service of these dedicated public servants. He said the rank and file employees of PAO are unsung heroes who work diligently behind the scenes to ensure that justice is given to those who need it the most. "Nais kong magpasalamat sa inyong walang sawang sakripisyo at pagtitiwala sa inyong trabaho. Sa bawat araw na inyong ginugol, isinusulong ninyo ang mga karapatan ng mga taong hindi kayang magbayad ng abogado. Sa bawat kaso na inyong hinahawakan, kayo ay nagiging tanglaw ng mga nangangailangan, at sa inyong mga kamay, inaasahan ang katarungan," underscored Go, a member of the Senate Committee on Justice. "Bilang isang Senador, nais kong tiyakin sa inyo na patuloy kong susuportahan ang mga programang tumutugon sa pangangailangan ng mga kawani ng Public Attorney's Office," he continued. Go, who expressed his gratitude for the award bestowed on him, praised the PAO employees for their relentless dedication. He reiterated his commitment to supporting their endeavors in the legal profession, and vowed to continue advocating for increased funding and resources for PAO to improve its services. "Ako naman po, bilang inyong senador, with or without award, magta-trabaho ako para sa Pilipino. Yan po ang natutunan ko kay dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, isa lang ang pinagbilin niya sakin noon, sabi niya sa akin, 'Gawin mo lang ang tama at mahalin mo ang kapwa Pilipino. Hinding hindi ka magkakamali,' at patuloy ko ho yan ginagawa dahil ang bisyo ko po ay magserbisyo," expressed Go. Furthermore, Go, on behalf of former President Rodrigo Duterte, extends his gratitude for the prestigious award bestowed upon the former president, saying that the "Outstanding President" award serves as a testament to the dedication, unwavering commitment, and outstanding leadership that former president Duterte exhibited during his tenure. Go has been a steadfast advocate for PAO, consistently demonstrating support throughout the Duterte Administration and continuing to do so to this day. It can be recalled that the senator previously supported the construction of the new PAO building, which the former president initiated to better equip public attorneys with the necessary resources to carry out their responsibilities effectively. Meanwhile, Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act No. 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law 5 (SSL 5), which provided the most recent increase in the salaries of government workers, including public attorneys. The senator also expressed his support for the proposed Salary Standardization Law 6, building upon the success of SSL 5. The proposed salary increase aims to provide more competitive compensation to government workers, including public attorneys. Previously, Go also filed SBN 1186 which seeks the creation of additional divisions of the Court of Appeals and appointment of additional justices to help the Judiciary in providing a more reliable, unbiased and swift delivery of justice in the country. "We understand that your job is not an easy one, and we are committed to supporting you in any way that we can," stressed Go. "Kasama ninyo ako sa adhikain nating itaguyod ang katarungan at labanan ang kahirapan. Mananatili akong tapat sa aming mga tungkulin upang maging boses ng mga nangangailangan at itaguyod ang hustisya para sa lahat. Magseserbisyo ako sa abot ng aking makakaya at bukas po ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat," he continued. Go, as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, continues to promote sports as a means to steer Filipinos away from illegal drugs and other vices. Go has tirelessly championed initiatives aimed at providing accessible sporting opportunities for all. The senator authored and co-sponsored the measure that became RA 11470, establishing the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in 2020. The NAS provides high-quality secondary education with a special sports-oriented curriculum for gifted young Filipinos who wish to enhance their physical and mental sports capacities. With its main campus at the New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac, NAS commenced its first academic year on September 13, 2021. Go has proposed SBN 423, the Philippine National Games Act of 2022, to institutionalize a comprehensive national grassroots sports program. The initiative aims to discover and nurture athletes who could excel in international sports competitions, bringing pride and international goodwill to the country, and addressing the longstanding challenges of Philippine sports in general. "Gusto ko pong ipagpatuloy ang kampanya na labanan ang iligal na droga dahil kapag bumalik ang droga babalik po ang korapsyon sa gobyerno, babalik po ang kriminalidad. Kaya po isa sa paraan is to encourage the youth. Get into sports, stay away from drugs and to keep us healthy and fit," Go encouraged. "Kayo pong mga taga PAO kung mayroon po kayong grassroots program or tournament po sa PAO ma'am, willing po akong tumulong para po to encourage the youth po to get into sports, stay away from drugs. So, 'yun po ang aking mga priority sa ngayon at uunahin ko parati 'yung mga kababayan nating mahihirap," he said. Go also congratulated the exceptional recipients of the Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (PRAISE). The senator commended their outstanding contributions, and emphasized the critical role played by public servants in upholding justice and the rule of law in society. "Sa pagkakataong ito, nais ko rin batiin ang lahat ng mga nagwagi sa Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence. Ang inyong dedikasyon at mahusay na serbisyo ay karapat-dapat na kilalanin. Sa inyong tagumpay, nagmumula ang inspirasyon na gawin pa nating mas maigting ang ating serbisyo para sa bayan," he stressed.