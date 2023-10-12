Senate Public Assistance Office, Mabuhay Shriners International empower PWDs

In a testament to the power of collaboration, the Senate Public Assistance Office (SPAO) and Mabuhay Shriners International joined hands in providing vital mobility devices, such as wheelchairs, walkers and crutches for persons with disability in the City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.

In a turnover ceremony on October 11, 2023, Director General Lino S. Ong, Calapan City Mayor Marilou Morillo, and Mina De Oro Shrine Club First Vice President Edmundo Casanova unveiled the generous donation, comprising of 10 adult wheelchairs, 5 pediatric wheelchairs, 5 quad canes, 5 crutches, and 5 walkers. Mina De Oro Shriners Club is a chapter of Mabuhay Shriners in Oriental Mindoro.

A deeply moved Mayor Morillo expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and the Senate Public Assistance Office, stating, "We are very thankful at napagbigyan n'yo po kami. Thank you so much."

In his message, Director General Ong said the turnover was made possible through the guidance of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and upon the initiative of SPAO in accordance with its functions to effectively, efficiently and expeditiously provide assistance to the constituents of the senators.

He said the partnership was entered into in June 2022 during the tenure of former Senate President Vicente Sotto III. He emphasized, "Bilang institution, limitado po ang ating kakayahan at ating budget. Kaya sa ilalim ng konsepto na 'One Help, One Nation' na aming isinusulong sa SPAO, layunin namin na magkaroon ng collaboration at partnership sa iba't ibang institution, pampubliko man o pribado, para magtulung-tulungan sa pagbibigay ng tulong sa ating mga kababayan."

Director General Ong also stressed the significance of working in unity. "Itong turnover natin ngayon ay patunay sa power of collaboration. Mas marami tayong matutulungan at maaabot kung tayo ay magsasama-sama," he added.

Director General Ong said he hopes the event can set a precedent for other institutions, highlighting what can be achieved when organizations, whether public or private institutions, come together with a shared vision.