Tolentino appeals for speedy remedy for Filipino fishermen in collision near Bajo de Masinloc

MANILA — Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino vehemently appealed on Thursday for the immediate remedy for the families of three Filipino dead fishermen and 11 survivors of the fatal maritime collision near Bajo De Masinloc.

"Mas maganda siguro mabigyan natin ng hustisya rin itong mga namatayan without waiting for the results of, for instance, the reply coming from Singapore or from the flag state." Tolentino told Senior State Counsel Atty. Fretti Ganchoon during the motu proprio inquiry on the ramming incident conducted by the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones.

The panel chairman stressed that without disregarding the international law, there is no need to wait for the resolutions of other jurisdictions to provide humanitarian help to the bereaved families and survivors.

"Huwag na natin hintayin 'yong ilang provisions ng international law na mabuksan dito. Mas maganda siguro we assert jurisdiction, 'yong criminal jurisdiction ng coastal state," he said.

Ganchoon, affirmed this by saying that there is no international law that prevents the speedy process of humanitarian remedy for the families of fatalities and survivors.

Tolentino then urged the State Counsel and other concerned authorities present at the hearing to personally talk to the families and survivors "not just to commiserate but to arrive at an amicable resolution."