Press Release

October 13, 2023 Statement of Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo on the deaths of Filipinos in Israel: Israeli authorities have recently confirmed that two Filipinos have died in the ongoing war between the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and Israel. Among the Filipino casualties are Angelyn Aguirre, a nurse who died after staying by the side of her patient, and Paul Vincent Castelvi, a caregiver who went to Israel to support his family in the Philippines. Another Filipino reportedly died amid attack in Israel, but we are still awaiting official information about this information. Despite their heroism and unwavering dedication to work, it is unfortunate that they ended up this way, along with hundreds of other victims who are considered collateral damage of this violent happening in Israel. I also extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the Pinoy OFWs. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, my office already coordinated with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to ensure that assistance is provided to them. I am also ensuring that the government will provide assistance to the affected Filipino communities in Israel for their safety, including speeding up the repatriation of OFWs who have expressed their intent to return home to the Philippines. Since many OFWs lost their job in Israel, my office already coordinated with the government to ensure that those affected will be given job opportunities in the Philippines if they cannot return to their workplaces in Israel. I pray that the war in Israel will finally stop so that no more lives will be lost and no more innocent civilians will suffer. Pahayag ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ukol sa namatay na Pinoy sa Israel: Kinumpirma ng mga awtoridad ng Israel sa Embahada ng Pilipinas na umabot na sa dalawang Pilipino ang namatay sa nagpapatuloy na giyera sa pagitan ng Palestinian terrorist group na Hamas at Israel. Kabilang sa mga Pilipinong nasawi ay sina Angelyn Aguirre, isang nurse na namatay matapos piliing manatili sa tabi ng inaalagang matandang pasyente at magbuwis ng buhay; at Paul Vincent Castelvi, isang caregiver na nakipagsapalaran sa Israel para matustusan ang pangangailangan ng pamilya sa Pilipinas. May isa diumanong Pinoy pa ang nasawi pero iniintay pa ang opisyal na kompirmasyon ng embahada ukol dito. Sa kabila ng kanilang ipinamalas na kabayanihan at dedikasyon sa trabaho, nakakalungkot na ganito ang kanilang sinapit, kasama ng daan-daan pang mga biktima na itinuturing na collateral damage ng marahas na pangyayaring ito sa Israel. Akin ring ipinaabot ang taos-puso kong pakikiramay sa mga naulilang pamilya ng mga pumanaw na OFWs. Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, patuloy ang aking opisina sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) at Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) upang matiyak na maibibigay sa kanila ang tulong at assistance na kanilang kakailanganin. Sinisiguro ko rin na maipagkakaloob ng gobyerno ang tulong sa mga apektadong Filipino communities sa Israel para sa kanilang kaligtasan, kabilang na dito ang mapabilis ang pag-repatriate ng mga OFWs na nagpahayag na ng intensyong makauwi sa Pilipinas. Dahil sa biglaang pagkawala ng trabaho, nakipag-ugnayan na rin ako at ang aking opisina sa gobyerno para matiyak na mabibigyan ang mga apektadong OFW ng job opportunities sa Pilipinas kung hindi man sila makakabalik sa kanilang pinagtatrabahuhan sa Israel. Hiling ko na matigil na ang kaguluhang ito sa Israel para wala ng buhay pa ang masayang at wala ng inosente pang sibilyan ang madamay.