Senator Mark Villar Commends Patrolman August David Jr. For His Heroic Act of Saving Drowning Teen

Senator Mark Villar extends his warmest commendation to Patrolman August David Jr. for his heroic act of saving a drowning teenage female in a river.

"I salute Patrolman David Jr. for his heroic act of saving a teenage girl who was drowning in a river. His actions are the primacy of the service our men and women in uniform should be giving to the Filipino people," Senator Mark Villar said.

Senator Mark further emphasized that the actions of Patrolman David Jr. is much more commendable, considering that he is only in his first few years with the service.

"Bago pa lamang po sa serbisyo si Patrolman David Jr., pero naipakita na niya ang aksyon na ating maaasahan mula sa ating kapulisan," Senator Mark added.

David Jr. is a police trainee assigned to Valenzuela City Police who was on duty when people called his attention regarding a drowning female in a river in Taytay, Rizal.

According to the patrolman, he did not hesitate to jump over the bridge and save the drowning female. Patrolman David Jr. was awarded by the NCRPO, led by PBGen. Jose Nartatez for his heroic act.

"Para sa kanyang kabayanihan, Patrolman David Jr. was awarded by the NCRPO during their flag ceremony. Tunay po na kahanga-hanga ang kanyang walang hesitasyon na pagtalon sa tulay at pagsagip sa nalulunod na babae. Saludo ako sa'iyo Patrolman David Jr.!" Senator Mark said.