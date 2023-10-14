30 private schools, LUCs and SUCs converged for ROTC Games NCR -- Tolentino

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino, founder of the Philippine ROTC Games (PRG), took pride in the convergence of more than 30 private and public higher education institutions to join the National Capital Region (NCR) leg of the sports tournament.

During a press conference at the PRG NCR closing ceremony on Saturday, Tolentino said : "So nakita niyo nagfuse yung tatlo -- private schools, state colleges and universities, local colleges and universities. So ano pa yung hahanapin niyo nito? Mahigit trenta po yung sumali."

The Senator highlighted such convergence as a trailblazing aspect of PRG compared to other collegiate sports competitions that are mostly exclusive to certain school categories.

Notwithstanding the successful run of PRG so far, Sen. Tol acknowledged the anticipated challenge for the upcoming National Games next week which will transpire in Manila.

However, Sen. Tol assured that in coordination with the Philippine Navy, Air Force, and Army, and the entire organizing committee of PRG, the games will overcome every challenge.

Tolentino likewise thanked his fellow organizers.

"Napakagagaling ng mga nakasama ko. Sila po 'yong talagang nagpatakbo nito. Sila 'yong nag-manibela, piloto, sila na po lahat," Sen. Tol further concluded.