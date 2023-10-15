Press Release

October 15, 2023 Gatchalian urges gov't to hasten transmission facilities for offshore wind projects Senator Win Gatchalian urged the government to hasten the development of transmission facilities for offshore wind (OSW) projects to increase the renewable energy (RE) sector's contribution to the country's overall energy supply and position the country to become the first Southeast Asian economy to have an OSW facility. According to Gatchalian, ongoing large-scale capacities of offshore wind projects highlight the need to enhance the capability of the country's national grid to accommodate additional supply from RE projects. "The country would be better positioned to attract RE investments if transmission facilities are readily available for these RE facilities, particularly for OSW farms," Gatchalian said. Such transmission facilities also support a circular issued by the Department of Energy (DOE) last year which removed limitations on foreign ownership of RE facilities in the hope of attracting more investments. Such a circular effectively allows foreign nationals and foreign-owned entities to have majority ownership over projects that would explore, develop, and use RE resources such as solar, wind, biomass, ocean, and tidal energy. "There would be no point in removing limitations on foreign ownership if the country's national grid does not have the transmission facilities that would absorb additional energy output coming from these RE facilities," he emphasized. Gatchalian has been pushing for the development of more RE projects in a bid to help bring down the cost of energy in the country as RE plants provide the cheapest generation cost compared to coal-fired and gas-fired power plants. Developing RE facilities, including OSW farms, would also help ensure the sufficiency of energy, the senator said. The energy department has so far awarded 79 offshore wind service contracts with an indicated 61.91 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity. The prime areas identified are Northern Luzon, Northern Mindoro, and Southern Mindoro. Gatchalian hinikayat ang gobyerno na pabilisin ang transmission facilities para sa offshore wind projects Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang gobyerno na pabilisin ang pagbuo ng transmission facilities para sa offshore wind (OSW) projects para mapataas ang kontribusyon ng renewable energy (RE) sa kabuuang suplay ng enerhiya ng bansa at iposisyon ang bansa na maging kauna-unahang ekonomiya sa Southeast Asia na mayroong pasilidad ng OSW. Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang malalaking kapasidad ng offshore wind projects ay nagbibigay-diin sa pangangailangang pahusayin ang kakayahan ng national grid ng bansa para ma-accommodate ang karagdagang suplay mula sa RE projects. "Magkakaroon ng mas magandang posisyon ang bansa upang makaakit ng investments sa renewable energy kung may nakalatag na mga transmission facility, lalo na para sa offshore wind project farms," sabi ni Gatchalian. Sinusuportahan ng naturang transmission facilities ang isang circular na inilabas ng Department of Energy (DOE) noong nakaraang taon na nag-aalis ng limitasyon sa foreign ownership ng RE facilities sa pag-asang makaakit ng mas maraming pamumuhunan. Ang nasabing circular ay nagbibigay-daan sa mga dayuhang mamamayan at mga dayuhang kompanya na magkaroon ng majority ownership sa mga proyektong makakatuklas, bubuo, at gagamit ng RE resources gaya ng solar, wind, biomass, ocean, at tidal energy. "Walang saysay ang pag-alis ng limitasyon sa foreign ownership kung ang national grid ng bansa ay walang mga pasilidad sa paghahatid ng karagdagang output ng enerhiya na nagmumula sa mga pasilidad ng RE na ito," idiniin niya. Itinutulak ni Gatchalian ang pagbuo ng mas maraming RE projects sa hangaring makatulong na mapababa ang halaga ng enerhiya sa bansa dahil ang RE plants ay nagbibigay ng pinakamurang generation cost kumpara sa coal-fired at gas-fired power plants. Ang pagpapaunlad ng mga pasilidad ng RE, kabilang ang mga OSW, ay makakatulong din na matiyak ang sapat na enerhiya, sabi ng senador. Ang departamento ng enerhiya sa ngayon ay nagbigay ng 79 offshore wind service contract na mayroong 61.91 gigawatts (GW) ng kapasidad na naka-install. Ang mga pangunahing lugar na natukoy ay ang Northern Luzon, Northern Mindoro, at Southern Mindoro.