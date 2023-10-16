Press Release

October 16, 2023 Gatchalian accepts ex-DOE Chief Cusi's apology "I accept the apology extended to me by former Secretary Alfonso Cusi in the spirit of magnanimity. This underscores the need for all government officials to exercise care in their words, recognizing the impact they have on the public." This is the reaction of Senator Win Gatchalian after a statement of apology from the former Department of Energy Secretary was published today. "As government officials, it is our responsibility to maintain the highest standards of integrity and accountability. I believe that this episode serves as a reminder to all of us in government that our words and deeds should align with the principles of honesty, transparency, and commitment to the welfare of the public," Gatchalian stressed. "Nagpapatunay lamang ito na tama ang ating ipinaglaban at ang mga ginagawa nating hakbang ay walang bahid ng anumang pagkiling sa mga isyu na may epekto sa ating mga kababayan," the senator added. In his apology today, Cusi stated that he had no intention of accusing Senator Gatchalian of any crime; therefore, he is retracting and withdrawing the following statements against the senator which were made in February 2020: "he had chosen to lend his ear to adversarial business interests" and "he has sought to undermine the DOE's ability to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the proposal covering the said sale of share." Cusi also expressed regret for any negative insinuations that may arise from the post and apologized to Senator Gatchalian for whatever pain and humiliation that the published statement may have caused him. It is worth recalling that on February 4, 2020, Cusi posted what Gatchalian referred to as a derogatory statement against the senator on the DOE's website. This occurred after the Senate issued Resolution No. 137, expressing the Sense of the Senate and recommending to the Office of the Ombudsman and Civil Service Commission the filing of appropriate criminal and administrative charges against Cusi and other DOE officials. These actions were in relation to a series of Senate hearings regarding the transfer of a 45% participating interest of Chevron Philippines in Chevron Malampaya to UC Malampaya, formerly owned by businessman Dennis Uy