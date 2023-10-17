Press Release

October 17, 2023 Gatchalian: Basic education panel to hold inquiry on MATATAG curriculum The Senate Committee on Basic Education will conduct an inquiry on the MATATAG K to 10 curriculum to assess the Department of Education's (DepEd) readiness for its rollout, Senator Win Gatchalian said. The chairperson of the Senate basic education panel pressed the importance of ensuring the effective implementation of the MATATAG K-10 curriculum to improve learners' performance and reverse the country's education crisis. The pilot run of the MATATAG K-10 curriculum started on September 25 this year in 35 schools across seven regions. Previously, Gatchalian also called on the Teacher Education Council (TEC), which the Secretary of Education chairs, to ensure the alignment of teacher education and training to the MATATAG K to 10 curriculum. The MATATAG K to 10 Curriculum decongests learning competencies from more than 11,700 to around 3,644. Experts pointed out that the previous congested curriculum prevented learners from mastering essential competencies, which led to the country's poor performance in international large-scale assessments such as the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). The DepEd previously reiterated that the MATATAG K to 10 curriculum focuses on literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills. Peace competencies are also among the features of the MATATAG K to 10 Curriculum. The said curriculum will have a phased implementation, which will start by School Year (SY) 2024-2025 for Kindergarten, Grades 1, 4, and 7. The curriculum will roll out in Grades 2, 5, and 8 by SY 2025-2026; followed by Grades 3, 6, and 9 for SY 2026-2028. By SY 2027-2028, the revised curriculum will roll out in Grade 10, followed by the full curriculum implementation by 2028. "Kung epektibo nating maipapatupad ang MATATAG curriculum, matitiyak natin ang pagkatuto ng ating mga mag-aaral at unti-unti nating mawawakasan ang krisis sa sektor ng edukasyon," said Gatchalian. MATATAG curriculum bubusisiin sa Senado—Gatchalian Magsasagawa ang Senate Committee on Basic Education ng pagdinig ukol sa MATATAG K to 10 curriculum upang suriin ang kahandaan ng Department of Education (DepEd) sa pagpapatupad nito, ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Ayon sa mambabatas, mahalagang matiyak ang epektibong pagpapatupad ng MATATAG K to 10 curriculum upang iangat ang performance ng mga mag-aaral at matugunan ang krisis ng edukasyon sa bansa. Nagsimula ang pilot run ng MATATAG K to 10 curriculum noong Setyembre 25 ng taon sa 35 na paaralan sa pitong rehiyon. Matatandaan ding kasunod ng paglunsad ng bagong curriculum, hinimok ni Gatchalian ang Teacher Education Council (TEC) na iugnay ang teacher education at training sa MATATAG K to 10 curriculum. Ang Secretary of Education ang nagsisilbing chairperson ng Teacher Education Council na may mandatong iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon at pagsasanay sa bansa. Mula sa 11,700 na learning competencies, 3,644 na lamang ang nananatili sa MATATAG K to 10 curriculum. Matatandaang nagbabala ang mga eksperto na ang congested curriculum ay nagiging sagabal sa epektibong pagkatuto ng mga mag-aaral, bagay na nagdulot ng mababang marka ng bansa sa mga international large-scale assessments tulad ng 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). Binigyang diin ng DepEd na tinututukan ng MATATAG K to 10 curriculum ang literacy, numeracy, at socio-emotional skills. Bahagi rin ng curriculum ang mga peace competencies. Magkakaroon ng phased implementation ang MATATAG K to 10 curriculum na magsisimula sa School Year (SY) 2024-2025 sa Kindergarten, Grades 1, 4, at 7. Ipapatupad naman sa Grades 2, 5, at 8 ang curriculum pagdating ng SY 2025-2026; kasunod ng Grades 3, 6, at 9 para sa SY 2026-2027. Sa SY 2027-2028, ipapatupad ang revised curriculum sa Grade 10, kasunod ng ganap na pagpapatupad nito sa 2028. "Kung epektibo nating maipapatupad ang MATATAG curriculum, matitiyak natin ang pagkatuto ng ating mga mag-aaral at unti-unti nating mawawakasan ang krisis sa sektor ng edukasyon," ani Gatchalian.