Press Release

October 17, 2023 Bong Go appeals for swift action to protect Filipinos abroad as Israel-Hamas conflict escalates Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has raised his concern for the safety and well-being of Filipinos abroad, particularly Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Israel, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Go highlighted the significant sacrifices made by OFWs to provide a better life for their families. Most often, they face challenges such as getting caught in the middle of conflicts like the current crisis in Israel. "Kaya masakit para sa aking mabalitaan na tatlo na sa ating mga kababayan ang namatay dahil sa kaguluhan doon, kasama na ang isang nurse na kababayan nating nagpasyang hindi iiwan ang kanyang pasyente at tinupad ang kanyang tungkulin sa trabaho hanggang sa huling sandali bago siya pinatay. Para sa akin, isa syang tunay at kahanga-hangang bayani," said Go. "Nakikiramay ako sa kanilang mga pamilya," he commiserated. In light of the ongoing hostilities in Israel, the senator has called upon various government agencies including the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) to extend continuous assistance to protect affected Filipinos. He emphasized the importance of reassuring their families in the Philippines about their safety, and affirmed that the government is doing everything in its capacity to ensure the welfare of their loved ones not just in Israel but in other parts of the globe. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, underscored the urgent need for a swift and comprehensive inventory of all affected OFWs. He also emphasized the need to immediately plan for their repatriation, as the situation in the region remains uncertain. "Napakahalaga po na ligtas ang ating mga kababayan nasaan man sila sa mundo. Kaya umaapela tayo sa DMW, DFA, at ang POEA na bilisan ang pagkilos dahil importante ang oras sa mga panahong ito at tiyakin na matutukoy lahat ang ating mga kapwa Pilipino na nasa Israel," he stressed. The conflict, which has been raging since October 7, 2023, saw Palestinian militants breaching the Gaza-Israel barrier and invading Israel's Southern District, prompting retaliatory airstrikes from the Israeli military. Go urged Filipinos residing in Israel to prioritize their safety and to coordinate with the Philippine embassy for necessary assistance. He acknowledged that while many have established a good life in Israel, their safety should still remain a priority. He further appealed to Filipinos in Israel, "Sa ating mga kababayan sa Israel, kung may alam po kayo na kababayan natin diyan na nangangailangan ng tulong, gamitin po natin ang mga nararapat na linya ng komunikasyon at ipaalam sa ating pamahalaan para maprotektahan ang ating kapwa Pilipino na nasa delikadong kalagayan." According to a recent report by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), around 200 OFWs based in the Gaza Strip are currently being monitored due to the conflict. The DFA has also reported that a total of 92 Filipinos currently in the Gaza Strip have expressed their wish to be repatriated to the Philippines due to the ongoing situation. A statement released by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) indicated the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., to DMW and OWWA to locate and account for all OFWs and their families in Israel. The government is also closely coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Israel to ensure their safety and welfare. Meanwhile, DMW has opened a hotline, as well as several mobile numbers, to accept calls and queries from OFWs and the Filipino community who are in need of government assistance. Go urged OFWs to make use of these channels to protect fellow Filipinos. "Mahal po natin ang ating mga OFWs na itinuturing nating mga bagong bayani. Sila ang ating inspirasyon kaya natupad natin ang isa sa ating mga pangarap, ang pagtatayo ng DMW, ang departamentong tututok sa kanila kapag mayroon silang problema sa pagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa," Go cited. "Nalikha ang DMW sa pamamagitan ng Republic Act No. 11641 na isa tayo sa may-akda at co-sponsor. Sa mga pagkakataong tulad ng kaguluhang nagaganap sa Israel, dito natin nakikita ang importansya ng nasabing ahensya na ating isinulong," he added. The senator is a long-time advocate of OFW welfare. He was one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act No. 11641, which created the DMW. "The DMW Act was designed to protect our OFWs. Now, more than ever, it's time to put this law into action to protect our kababayans," Go emphasized. Go also filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2414, known as the "OFW Ward Act." If passed into law, every hospital under the Department of Health (DOH) across the country will have a specialized ward for OFWs and their family members who require hospitalization. Go has also filed SBN 2297, which seeks to institutionalize the OFW Hospital and ensure its continuous operation. The bill aims to improve healthcare services for OFWs and their families by strengthening the existing facility and allocating necessary funds for its maintenance and operation.