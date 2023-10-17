Press Release

October 17, 2023 After latest power rate hike, Hontiveros demands "long-promised" ERC reduction on the WACC for transmission, distribution charges Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday pressed the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to complete and release the results of its "long promised" reset of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) for both transmission and distribution charges, which have directly contributed to rising power costs. Hontiveros made the statement after distribution utility giant Meralco announced that its power rate had gone up for the second consecutive month in October - a move that may add P84 to the monthly power bill of a Filipino household consuming 200 kilowatt per Hour (kWh). "Ngayong tumaas na naman ang singil sa kuryente, sana ay ilabas na ng ERC ang pinal na report para sa reset ng WACC ng transmission operator na National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), at tapusin na ang WACC reset ng distribution utilities gaya ng Meralco. In this economic crisis, fixing the WACC rates will go a long way in lowering the transmission and distribution costs being passed on to consumers every month," Hontiveros said. The senator, who has been calling for a review of WACC rates since 2019, explained that the WACC is one of the "building blocks" for computing power costs under the government's rate-setting methodology called the "Performance-Based Regulation (PBR)". Hontiveros noted that the WACC rates set for NGCP (15.04 percent) and distributors like Meralco (14.97 percent) are "shockingly excessive," when compared to WACC rates allowed in neighboring countries like Malaysia (7.5) Thailand (7.2 percent) and Indonesia (2.3 percent). "In the 3rd Regulatory Period in 2015, the 15.04 percent WACC for NGCP allowed it to obtain a 66 percent profit, while the 14.97 percent WACC for Meralco allowed it to obtain a 48 percent profit. That meant only 34 percent of NGCP's collections and 52 percent of Meralco's collections went to capital recovery, operation costs and maintenance. Kung ibaba natin sa risonableng 8 percent ang WACC, bababa ang malaking tubo ng NGCP at Meralco, at bababa din ang transmission at distribution charge na pinapataw sa consumers," she pointed out. While officials from the ERC recently assured senators that its reset process for the WACC rate for the NGCP is now complete, Hontiveros said that she hopes that the full reset report will be made public "sooner than later," since the lowering of NGCP's WACC "has been especially long overdue." "Thanks to the current flawed WACC rate, NGCP since 2015 has been raking in obscenely high profit margins while enjoying monopoly-like conditions and facing lower business risks than distribution utilities. This has to end. Dapat matuldukan na rin ang pagsama sa "pass-on" charges sa consumer ng mga gastos ng NGCP na walang kinalaman sa transmission operations nito," Hontiveros added. Likewise, Hontiveros said that the ERC should prioritize the completion and release of the review and reset process for the WACC of Meralco and other distribution utilities, which the ERC also confirmed to be underway. "For the sake of our consumers, ERC should not allow anything to slow down or halt the WACC reset process for Meralco and the distribution sector. Kailangan natin ang WACC reset sa parehas na transmission at distribution," Hontiveros said. "It's time for ERC to get its act together, and use its regulatory powers to protect the interests of consumers who are dealing with high prices of basic goods and services. Kakarampot ang kita ng ordinaryong pamilyang Pilipino na pinagkakasya sa iba't-ibang bayarin para sa pagkain, baon sa eskwela, pamasahe at iba pa. Unahin naman natin ang kapakanan ng publiko na nahihirapan na sa mahal na singil ng kuryente," Hontiveros concluded. Matapos ang taas-singil sa kuryente, Hontiveros sinisingil ang ERC sa pangakong pagbaba ng WACC para sa transmission at distribution charges Muling nanawagan si Senador Risa Hontiveros sa Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) na kumpletuhin at ilabas ang resulta ng "matagal nang ipinangako" na pag-reset nito ng Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) para sa parehong transmission at distribution charges, na direktang nakakadagdag sa pagtaas ng mga singil sa kuryente . Inihayag ito ng Senadora matapos ang kamakailang anunsyo ng Meralco na tumaas ang singil nito sa kuryente sa pangalawang sunod na buwan ng Oktubre na maaaring magdagdag ng P84 sa buwanang bayad sa kuryente ng isang pamilyang Pilipino na kumukonsumo ng 200 kilowatt kada Oras (kWh). "Ngayong tumaas na naman ang singil sa kuryente, sana ay ilabas na ng ERC ang pinal na report para sa reset ng WACC ng transmission operator na National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), at tapusin na ang WACC reset ng distribution utilities gaya ng Meralco. In this economic crisis, fixing the WACC rates will go a long way in lowering the transmission and distribution costs being passed on to consumers every month," sabi ni Hontiveros. Ipinaliwanag ng senador, na nagsusulong ng pagsusuri sa antas ng WACC mula pa noong 2019, na ang WACC ay isa sa mga "building blocks" para sa pagkwenta ng presyo ng kuryente sa ilalim ng rate-setting scheme ng pamahalaan na tinatawag na Performance-Based Regulation (PBR). Ayon kay Hontiveros, labis-labis ang mga rate ng WACC para sa NGCP (15.04 percent) at para sa mga distributor tulad ng Meralco (14.97 percent) kumpara sa kalapit na bansa tulad ng Malaysia (7.5), Thailand (7.2 percent), at Indonesia (2.3 percent). "In the 3rd Regulatory Period in 2015, the 15.04 percent WACC for NGCP allowed it to obtain a 66 percent profit, while the 14.97 percent WACC for Meralco allowed it to obtain a 48 percent profit. That meant only 34 percent of NGCP's collections and 52 percent of Meralco's collections went to capital recovery, operation costs and maintenance. Kung ibaba natin sa risonableng 8 percent ang WACC, bababa ang malaking tubo ng NGCP at Meralco, at bababa din ang transmission at distribution charge na pinapataw sa consumers," pinaliwanag niya. Bagamat kamakailan ay tiniyak ng mga opisyal mula sa ERC na tapos na ang proseso ng reset para sa rate ng WACC ng NGCP, sinabi ni Hontiveros na umaasa siyang ilalabas ang buong report nang mas maaga dahil ang pagpapababa ng WACC ng NGCP ay matagal nang dapat naisakatuparan. "Thanks to the current flawed WACC rate, NGCP since 2015 has been raking in obscenely high profit margins while enjoying monopoly-like conditions and facing lower business risks than distribution utilities. This has to end. Dapat matuldukan na rin ang pagsama sa "pass-on" charges sa consumer ng mga gastos ng NGCP na walang kinalaman sa transmission operations nito," dagdag pa ni Hontiveros. Gayundin, sinabi ni Hontiveros na dapat bigyang-prayoridad ng ERC ang pagkumpleto at paglabas ng pagsusuri at reset ng WACC ng Meralco at iba pang distribution utility, na kinumpirma rin ng ERC na kasalukuyang isinasagawa. "For the sake of our consumers, ERC should not allow anything to slow down or halt the WACC reset process for Meralco and the distribution sector. Kailangan natin ang WACC reset sa parehas na transmission at distribution," ani Hontiveros. "It's time for ERC to get its act together, and use its regulatory powers to protect the interests of consumers who are dealing with high prices of basic goods and services. Kakarampot ang kita ng ordinaryong pamilyang Pilipino na pinagkakasya sa iba't ibang bayarin para sa pagkain, baon sa eskwela, pamasahe at iba pa. Unahin naman natin ang kapakanan ng publiko na nahihirapan na sa mahal na singil ng kuryente," pagbibigay-diin ni Hontiveros.