Poe on POGO name change

The change in name and acronym of internet gaming entities in the country should not be used to camouflage the illicit activities of POGOs.

As Pagcor embarks on this rebranding strategy, firm action should continue to run after POGOs that have breached Philippine laws.

We have enough proof of how their operations have opened the doors to criminality, human trafficking, entry of undesirable aliens, tax evasion and other illegal activities.

The negative effects of POGOs clearly overshadow the supposed gains from their operations.

We remain hopeful that a definite policy on internet gaming companies will soon be laid down.