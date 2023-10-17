Press Release

October 17, 2023 Villar lauds the significant role of farmers and fisherman on food security during the World Food Day celebration Food security is one of our country's big challenges that should be immediately addressed, said Sen. Cynthia A. Villar. "A food-secured country has sufficient food at all times and its people are capable to obtain this to lead an active and healthy life," said Villar during the World Bread Day, World Food Day and the World Pandesal Day celebration held at Kamuning Cafe in Manila. Since our population keeps on growing, she noted that our needs are faced with other challenges like climate change, lack of competitiveness in production, poor technology and lack of skills, financial access and mechanization. "These should all be placed in order-rice production, fishing, and production of livestock and poultry, vegetables and fruits which are needed to cope up with the challenges," the senator further stated. "We need to uplift our farmers and fishermen from poverty by means of enough earnings from their job," said the chairperson of the Senate agriculture and food committee. According to Villar, farmers and fishermen are our heroes so they should be given support through important policies and laws. Stressing they should be prioritized, Villar extolled passing several laws which have been helping them so they will continue farming and fishing. This 19th Congress, she pushed for the passage of Anti Agricultural Economic Sabotage Law, and Salt Industry Development Act, Livestock Poultry and Dairy Development Law, and Yellow Corn industry Development Act that would benefit the country's agricultural sector. In this regard, she called for collaborative efforts to help our farmers and fishermen continue to provide foods for us. Villar, pinuri ang mahalagang papel ng magsasaka at mangingisda sa food security sa pagdiriwang ng World Food Day ISA sa malaking hamon ng bansa ang seguridad sa pagkain na dapat na agarang tinutugunan, ayon kay Sen. Cynthia A. Villar. "A food-secured country has sufficient food at all times and its people are capable to obtain this to lead an active and healthy life," ani Villar sa World Bread Day, World Food Day at World Pandesal Day celebration na idinaos sa Kamuning Cafe sa Manila. Sa patuloy na paglago ng ating populasyon, iginiit ni Villar na ang ating mga pangangailangan ay nahaharap din sa iba pang hamon gaya ng climate change, kakulangan ng kompetisyon sa produksyon, mahinang teknolohiya, at kakulangan sa kakayahan, financial access at mechanization. "These should all be placed in order-rice production, fishing, and production of livestock and poultry, vegetables and fruits which are needed to cope up with the challenges," sabi pa ng senador. "We need to uplift our farmers and fishermen from poverty by means of enough earnings from their job," pahayag pa rin ng chairperson ng Senate agriculture and food committee. Ayon kay Villar, bayani ang ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda kaya kailangang suportahan sila sa pamamagitan ng mahahalgang polisiya at batas. Sa pagigiit na kailangan silang bigyan prayoridad, inihayag ni Villar na marami siya naipasang batas na patuloy na nakatutulong sa mga magsasaka at mangingisda. Sa 19th Congress, kanyang isinulong ang pagsasabatas ng Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Law, Salt Industry Development Act, Livestock Poultry and Dairy Development Law at Yellow Corn industry Development Act na magiging kapaki-pakinabang sa agrikultura ng bansa. Kaugnay nito, nanawagan siya sa pinagsama-samang pagpupursige upang tulungan ang ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda para patuloy na mabigyan tayo ng pagkain.