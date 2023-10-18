Press Release

October 18, 2023 Gatchalian calls for stronger school action against hazing; seeks justice on killing of criminology student Senator Win Gatchalian underscored the imperative role of schools in safeguarding students from the perils of hazing, emphasizing the legal obligation for educational institutions to take proactive measures. This comes in the wake of the death of 25-year-old Aldrin Bravente, a student from the Philippine College of Criminology, who was allegedly killed in a hazing incident. Gatchalian said under the anti-hazing law, schools are mandated not only to protect their students but also to launch informational campaigns at the start of every semester or trimester to students and parents or guardians on the consequences of hazing. "Taos-puso akong nakikiramay sa pamilya ni Aldrin Bravente. Kaisa ako ng pamilya sa paghahangad ng hustisya at nananawagan ako sa mga alagad ng batas na tiyaking mahuhuli ang mga sangkot sa pagkamatay ni Aldrin," said Gatchalian, co-author and co-sponsor of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 (Republic Act No. 11053). Police reports said Bravente underwent fraternity initiation rites in an abandoned Quezon City condominium. He died of Hematoma at the Chinese General Hospital, where he was taken after the initiation rites. Four suspects are now under the custody of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD). Gatchalian said that the anti-hazing law prohibits all forms of hazing in fraternities, sororities, and organizations in schools, including citizens' military training and citizens' army training. The law imposes the penalty of reclusion perpetua and a fine of P3 million upon those who actually planned or participated in hazing that result in death, rape, sodomy, or mutilation. Mas maigting na aksyon ng mga paaralan laban sa hazing isinusulong ni Gatchalian Binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mahalagang papel ng mga paaralan upang maprotektahan ang mga mag-aaral mula sa hazing, bagay na aniya'y obligasyon ng mga paaralan sa ilalim ng batas. Kasunod ito ng pagkamatay ng 25-taong gulang na si Aldrin Bravente, isang mag-aaral mula sa Philippine College of Criminology na namatay dahil sa umano'y insidente ng hazing. Ipinaliwanag ni Gatchalian na sa ilalim ng anti-hazing law, mandato sa mga paaralan na maglunsad ng mga information campaign sa simula ng semestre o trimestre para sa mga mag-aaral, mga magulang, at guardian ukol sa mga pinsalang dulot ng hazing. "Taos-puso akong nakikiramay sa pamilya ni Aldrin Bravente. Kaisa ako ng pamilya sa paghahangad ng hustisya at nananawagan ako sa mga alagad ng batas na tiyaking mahuhuli ang mga sangkot sa pagkamatay ni Aldrin," ani Gatchalian, isa sa mga may akda at co-sponsor ng Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 (Republic Act No. 11053). Ayon sa ulat ng mga pulis, sumailalim si Bravente sa fraternity initiation rites sa isang abandonadong condominium sa Quezon City. Namatay siya dahil sa hematoma sa Chinese General Hospital, kung saan siya isinugod matapos ang initiation rites. Hawak na ng Quezon City Police District (QCPD) ang apat na mga suspek. Ipinagbabawal ng batas ang lahat ng anyo ng hazing sa mga fraternity, sorority, at organisasyon sa mga paaralan, kabilang ang citizens' military training at citizens' army training. Reclusion perpetua o panghabangbuhay na pagkakabilanggo at multang P3 milyon ang ipapataw sa sino mang nag-plano o nakilahok sa hazing na nagdulot ng pagkamatay, rape, sodomy, at mutilation.