Press Release

October 18, 2023 Bong Go pushes for more livelihood opportunities for Filipinos in crisis as he assists displaced workers in Dumarao, Capiz Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has coordinated with Mayor Matt Hachuela to assist 381 displaced workers in Dumarao, Capiz. Go's outreach team joined the relief operation at the Civic Center Venue on Thursday, October 12, and provided snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the affected workers. The beneficiaries also qualified for livelihood support from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) after they have completed DOLE's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. "Patuloy po tayong magtulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas maginhawa at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he said. Go underscored the importance of safeguarding the welfare of marginalized laborers, with a particular focus on those residing in rural areas, and in need of increased economic prospects. Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420, which was introduced by Go, proposes to establish a system designed to provide short-term job opportunities for eligible individuals hailing from underprivileged households in rural regions. Within the framework of this proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be instituted under the DOLE. If this bill becomes a law, the primary objective of REAP would be to offer temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered additional assistance to residents with medical concerns. He advised them to visit the Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital in Roxas City, where there is a Malasakit Center ready to help them should they need assistance with their medical bills. Principally authored and sponsored by Go, the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 aims to provide indigent Filipino patients with convenient access to the medical assistance programs offered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Go highlighted as well that necessary funds have been allocated to construct Super Health Centers in the province, such as in Dumalag, Tapaz, Jamindan, Mambusao, Panay, Panitan, Pilar, President Roxas, Sigma, and Roxas City. These Super Health Centers aim to address the growing healthcare needs of communities and improve the provision of primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 Super Health Centers in 2023. DOH, as the lead implementing agency, identifies strategic areas where these centers will be built. Go also took note of the enactment of Republic Act 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. Go is a principal sponsor and one of the authors of this law in the Senate. RA 11959, which was recently signed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., represents a significant step in bringing specialized medical care closer to underserved rural areas. The legislation mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals, stressing the government's commitment to enhancing access to healthcare across the country. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, extended support to several projects in the province, such as the construction of a five-storey new Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital (RMPH) Building and a multi-purpose building in Roxas City and Pontevedra, respectively. He also supported the construction of several river control structures, road rehabilitation along Iloilo East Coast to Capiz Road, and road concretion along Maayon to Palagian Provincial Road. Moreover, the senator also supported the rehabilitation of roads in Jamindan; improvement of drainage canal and conversion of a multi-purpose building to a quarantine facility in Tapaz; acquisition of an ambulance for the local government of Dumarao; and road improvements in Ma-ayon, Mambusao, Panay, Pilar and Sapian.