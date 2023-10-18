Press Release

October 18, 2023 OPENING REMARKS DURING THE BRIEFING ON THE PROPOSED 2024 BUDGET

of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and its Attached Agencies and Government Corporations

18 October 2023 (Wednesday), 9:00 A.M.

Sen. C.M. Recto And Sen. J.P. Laurel Rooms,

2/F Right Wing, Senate I mentioned earlier that is the 2nd briefing on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and its attached agencies. Let us recap what transpired during the 1st briefing: * Senators Tolentino, Hontiveros, dela Rosa, Binay, Ejercito and Padilla attended. Likewise, Senate President Migz Zubiri and Senate President Pro-Tempore were also in attendance. * DENR was represented by its head of contingent, Sec. Toni Yulo-Loyzaga, accompanied by the relevant undersecretaries, assistant secretaries and other officials of DENR and its attached agencies to defend the DENR budget and answer questions on its policies, programs and projects. * DENR presented the highlights of its accomplishments and the features of its proposed 2024 budget appropriations in the amount of P24.572 Billion. * During the discussion proper, the Senators took turns in asking questions on various topics, which include, among others: o Mapping and Territorial Concerns, especially regarding the five-year mapping targets for the Philippines' EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) and archipelagic waters, discrepancies in data, and concerns regarding unsanctioned foreign mapping activities. o NAMRIA's Financial and Personnel Matters: These were brought into the spotlight. Topics regarding the NAMRIA Trust Fund, its legal basis, and the Commission on Audit (COA) findings thereon were discussed. Additionally, COA findings on the non-remittance of the Philhealth and GSIS contributions of NAMRIA employees and the replacement of permanent employees with job orders were mentioned. o Issues concerning the management of protected areas were raised, specifically the concerns arising from the PACBRMA (or Protected Area Community-Based Resource Management Agreement) granted to Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) on the legislated protected area, Siargao Island Protected Landscape and Seascape. o The reclamation activities in Manila Bay and in other regions were discussed. The historical significance of Manila Bay, the suspension of all reclamation projects,the environmental implications of such activities. The procedure for the issuance of Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECC) and the modifications and challenges associated with it were also touched upon. o The management of prime tourist destinations, referring to Boracay and the 5 gems, namely El Nido, Coron, Panglao, Puerto Galera and Siargao was also discussed, with discussions revolving around the current state of these key tourism sites, water quality assessments, and budget allocated by DENR for their conservation activities on these tourism sites. o The National Greening Program, forest conservation and waste management issues were discussed. o The aftermath of the Mindoro oil spill and concerns about hazardous waste importation were likewise addressed. o The topic of Metro Manila's air quality and monitoring was raised. The session focused on reviewing the city's air quality, identifying the main sources of pollution, and the challenges faced in funding and ensuring consistent monitoring and data dissemination. o The Chair raised three main points: 1) An inquiry about the list of urban biodiversity areas and the city biodiversity index, requesting a report. 2) The lack of a visible budget for protected areas, suggesting a strategy to allocate some NGP budget to protected areas for monitoring by the PAMBs. There are 114 legislated protected areas covering 4.5 million hectares or 15% of the Philippines' land area. 3) My personal and long standing involvement in the preservation of the Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park and my disappointment over the issuance by DENR EMB of an ECC for its reclamation, given its status as a legislated protected area and a wetland of international importance. A wide range of topics were covered during our previous budget briefing. However, due to the magnitude of issues and depth of questions raised, we were unable to conclude DENR's briefing. Several senators made specific requests for additional documents and data, necessitating a second hearing to allow DENR and its attached agencies to provide the required information. Hence, we are having our second budget briefing today. The list of the documents requested from DENR during the previous hearing is being flashed on our screen for your recollection. I gather that DENR has submitted the documents. Many of those documents were submitted just yesterday, so we did not really have ample time to go over them. But, better late than never. And you will be given the opportunity to expound on them in this hearing. Without further ado, let us continue with our briefing on the proposed 2024 budget of DENR. I hope we can finish and that this Sub-Committee will be able to timely report it out to our Mother committee. I hope we can address all concerns raised and work together for the improvement of our country's environmental future. Thank you.