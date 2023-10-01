Press Release

October 19, 2023 Jinggoy pushes for institutionalization of 'Bantay Dagat' volunteers or sea wardens SENATOR JinggoyEjercito Estrada has filed a bill seeking to institutionalize "sea wardens" or "Bantay Dagat" volunteers as force multipliers to civilian law enforcement agencies protecting municipal waters of coastal municipalities from abuse and destruction. "While performing their duties and responsibilities, they shall be considered as agents of authority. As such, Bantay Dagat volunteers will be authorized to apprehend and arrest individuals engaged in illegal fishing, those committing violations under fishery and environmental laws, and to confiscate illegal paraphernalia. They will also receive the same protection and support as other law enforcement officers," Estrada said in Senate Bill No. 2464, the proposed Bantay Dagat Welfare and Incentives Act. Estrada, who is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, noted that despite the collective efforts of various government agencies, numerous illegal activities in the country's waters go unnoticed. "This is mainly due to the limited number of our military and coast guard vessels, restricting our government's capacity to monitor and fully enforce our laws in our maritime territories," he said. By deputizing accredited Bantay Dagat volunteers or sea wardens who have undergone training programs in coastal and fisheries law enforcement, Estrada said they can enhance the capacities of civilian law enforcement agencies in safeguarding the country's waters against unlawful and criminal activities. "They can also enhance our capabilities for nautical patrols against foreign incursions," he also said. Estrada likewise proposed the institutionalization of incentives and benefits for Bantay Dagat volunteers, acknowledging the risks that the work poses to their lives. He said individuals accredited as Bantay Dagat should be entitled to insurance and PhilHealth coverage, hazard and subsistence allowances, civil service eligibility, preferential access to loans, training opportunities, and career enrichment programs. Free legal services should also be provided in cases of coercion, interference, and other civil and criminal cases filed by or against Bantay Dagat volunteers arising from the performance of their duties, the senator added. "By providing them with benefits and incentives, we are recognizing the commitment and dedication of the Bantay Dagat and their crucial role in safeguarding our waters against illegal fishing and ecological degradation," he added. Estrada emphasized that deputized fisherfolk will also serve as frontliners in protecting the country's coastal, marine, and fisheries resources. Under Estrada's proposed measure, local government units (LGUs) shall be mandated to allocate regular funding for the benefits and incentives of the sea wardens and their operational requirements. The national government, through the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), will provide an annual subsidy to local governments that will establish their own Bantay Dagat groups. Pagtatatag ng 'Bantay Dagat volunteers o sea wardens, isinusulong ni Jinggoy ISINUSULONG ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang panukalang batas para kilalanin ang mga "sea wardens" o "Bantay Dagat" volunteers bilang mga force multipliers sa civilian law enforcement agencies na nangangalaga ng karagatan ng coastal municipalities. "Sa pagganap ng kanilang mga tungkulin at responsibilidad, sila ay ituturing na mga agents of authority. Ang Bantay Dagat volunteers ay bibigyan ng kapangyarihan para hulihin at arestuhin ang mga taong sangkot sa iligal na pangingisda, lumalabag sa mga batas ng pangingisda at kalikasan at kumpiskahin ang mga ilegal na kagamitan. Makakatanggap din sila ng proteksyon at suporta gaya ng ibang alagad ng batas," sabi ni Estrada sa kanyang inilatag na Senate Bill No. 2464 o ang panukalang Bantay Dagat Welfare and Incentives Act. Sinabi ni Estrada na tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on National Defense and Security na bagamat nagtutulong-tulong ang iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno, maraming ilegal na gawain sa karagatan ng bansa ang hindi natututukan. "Ito ay dahil na rin sa limitadong bilang ng barko ng ating militar at coast guard na nagpapabawas sa kakayahan ng gobyerno na subaybayan at ipatupad ang ating mga batas sa ating teritoryong pandagat," aniya. Sa pagtatalaga ng accredited Bantay Dagat volunteers o sea wardens na sumailalim sa mga programa sa pagsasanay ukol sa pagpapatupad ng mga batas sa pangingisda, sinabi ni Estrada na mapapahusay nila ang kapasidad ng civilian law enforcement agencies sa pangangalaga sa karagatan ng bansa laban sa mga ilegal at kriminal na gawain. "Maaari rin nilang palawakin ang ating kakayahan sa pagpapatrolya ng ating karagatan laban sa mga pagsalakay ng mga dayuhan," dagdag pa niya. Inirekomenda rin ni Estrada na isabatas ang pagbibigay ng insentibo at benepisyo sa Bantay Dagat volunteers bilang pagkilala sa panganib na kaakibat sa pagtupad ng kanilang tungkulin. Aniya, ang mga indibidwal na kinikilala bilang Bantay Dagat ay dapat bigyan ng insurance at PhilHealth coverage, hazard at subsistence allowances, civil service eligibility, preferential access sa mga pautang, training opportunities, at career enrichment programs. Dapat din na paglaanan sila ng libreng serbisyong legal para maipagtanggol ang sarili sa mga kaso ng pananakot, panghihimasok at iba pang kasong sibil at kriminal na maaaring kaharapin sa kanilang pagganap sa kanilang tungkulin, dagdag senador. "Sa pagbibigay sa kanila ng mga benepisyo at insentibo, kinikilala natin ang kanilang dedikasyon at sakripisyo bilang mga Bantay Dagat at ang kanilang mahalagang papel sa pangangalaga ng ating mga karagatan mula sa ilegal napangingisda at pagkasira ng kalikasan," sabi pa ng senador. Binigyan-diin ni Estrada na ang mga mangingisda ay magsisilbing frontliners sa pagprotekta sa mga baybayin, karagatan at yamang dagat ng bansa. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas ni Estrada, ang local government units (LGUs) ay obligadong maglaan ng regular na pondo para sa mga benepisyo at insentibo ng sea wardens at sa kanilang operational requirements. Ang national government, sa pamamagitan ng Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), ay magbibigay ng taunang subsidy sa mga LGU na magtatatag ng sarili nilang grupo ng Bantay Dagat.