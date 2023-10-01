Press Release

October 19, 2023 Bong Go provides support to help Zamboanga City fire victims rebuild and recover Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended assistance on Friday, October 13, to fire victims at Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat Gym in Zamboanga City, during a relief activity led by National Housing Authority (NHA) General Manager Joeben Tai, Regional Manager Engineer Al-Khawarizmi Indanan, and the local government. "Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever," said Go. "Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang importante po magtulungan tayo, sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung 'di tayo lang po kapwa natin Pilipino. Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayong lahat mga kababayan ko," he added. A total of 290 recovering fire victims received snacks, shirts, vitamins, and balls for basketball and volleyball from the senator. Select recipients also received shoes, mobile phones, and bicycles. Meanwhile, a team from NHA extended emergency housing assistance to qualified families to further help them recover and obtain the materials they need to rebuild their homes. "Mayroon po akong isinusulong na programa noon para sa NHA. Ito po 'yung pambili ng housing materials. Bibigyan po kayo ngayong araw na ito ng pambili ng materyales tulad ng pako, yero at iba pang kagamitang pampaayos ng bahay. Patuloy nating sinusuportahan ang implementasyon ng programa para makatulong po sa mga nasunugan nating kababayan na makabangon muli," Go explained. Go also noted that he primarily authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021. The law mandates BFP to undergo a ten-year modernization program to help improve the capabilities of the agency. The program includes recruiting more firefighters, acquiring new fire equipment, and developing specialized training, among others. Furthermore, it also mandates BFP to conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drives in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and local government units. Go also offered additional assistance to those in need of medical care. He advised them to visit any of the three Malasakit Centers across the city, including Zamboanga City Medical Center, Mindanao Central Sanitarium, and Labuan General Hospital, should they need medical assistance from the government. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where patients can conveniently avail of medical aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). To date, there are 159 Malasakit Centers that have helped over seven million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. Moreover, Go mentioned that DOH has identified three areas in the city for the establishment of Super Health Centers. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 Super Health Centers in 2023. DOH, as the lead implementing agency, identifies strategic areas where these centers will be built. Super Health Centers offer database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center, and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible. As part of his vision for a more progressive Zamboanga City, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of a multipurpose building that will be turned into a sub-national laboratory capacity building for serology and molecular testing, construction of a children's park and a two-story building inside Camp Navarro General Hospital. More fire victims in the city also received similar assistance from Go's office last October 7.