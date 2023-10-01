Press Release

October 20, 2023 Gatchalian reiterates need to align K to 10 MATATAG curriculum to teacher education, training Senator Win Gatchalian reiterated his call to the Teacher Education Council (TEC) to ensure that teacher education and training are aligned to the K to 10 MATATAG curriculum. "One rationale to strengthen the Teacher Education Council is that disconnect between pre-service and in-service. The in-service teachers are teaching a curriculum that has never been exposed at the pre-service level, now we're entering the same scenario, and it seems to me that the same problem is recurring," said Gatchalian during a basic education panel hearing on the MATATAG curriculum. Under the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), the Secretary of Education serves as the chair of the revamped Teacher Education Council (TEC), which is mandated to improve the quality of teacher education and training in the country. The TEC is also responsible for establishing fundamental requirements for teacher education programs. The law also mandates the TEC to improve coordination between the DepEd, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) to ensure coherence between pre-service and in-service teacher education. "I will not discount the fact that we need to activate the Teacher Education Council considering that we have a new curriculum. And again, part of the responsibilities and powers of the Council is to align the new curriculum to the policy, standards, and guidelines being used at the pre-service level," he said. The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education also urged the formal documentation of the pilot run of the MATATAG K to 10 curriculum, initiated on September 25 in 35 selected schools across seven regions. He emphasized that the lessons from the pilot, including feedback from teachers and learners, are vital for refining the curriculum's full implementation. Gatchalian emphasized the importance of ensuring the availability of high-quality learning materials, which should be sustained until the full implementation of the curriculum. Edukasyon at training ng mga guro ihanay sa K to 10 MATATAG curriculum--Gatchalian Muling iginiit ni Gatchalian ang kanyang panawagan sa Teacher Education Council (TEC) na tiyaking nakahanay ang pagsasanay at edukasyon ng mga guro sa kalulunsad na K to 10 MATATAG curriculum. "Isang dahilan kung bakit pinaigting natin ang Teacher Education Council ang kawalan ng koneksyon sa edukasyon ng ating mga guro mula kolehiyo hanggang sa magturo sila sa ating mga paaralan. Ituturo ng ating mga guro sa paaralan ang isang curriculum na hindi naman nila ginamit sa pagsasanay nila sa kolehiyo, at ngayon ay dinaranas natin ang parehong suliranin," ani Gatchalian. Sa ilalim ng Excellence in Teacher Education (Republic Act No. 11713), ang Kalihim ng Edukasyon ang itinalagang chairperson sa pinaigting na Teacher Education Council (TEC) na may mandatong iangat ang training at edukasyon ng mga guro. Mandato rin ng TEC na magtalaga ng basic requirements para sa mga teacher education programs o kurso sa edukasyon. Nakasaad din sa batas na tungkulin ng TEC na paigtingin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng DepEd, Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) upang matiyak ang ugnayan ng pre-service o training at edukasyon ng mga guro mula kolehiyo hanggang sa in-service o kapag nagtuturo na sila sa mga paaralan. "Nais kong bigyang diin na kailangang kumilos ng Teacher Education Council lalo na't may bago tayong curriculum. Bahagi ng responsibilidad at kapangyarihan ng Council na iugnay ang bagong curriculum sa mga polisiya, pamantayan, at mga guidelines sa mga kurso ng edukasyon sa kolehiyo," dagdag na pahayag ni Gatchalian. Hinimok din ni Gatchalian ang DepEd na tiyaking may pormal na dokumentasyon at pag-aaral sa pilot run ng MATATAG K to 10 curriculum, na sinimulan noong Setyembre 25 sa 35 na piling paaralan sa pitong rehiyon. Binigyang diin niya na makakatulong sa polisiya ng DepEd ang magiging mga aral mula sa pilot implementation, kabilang ang feedback mula sa mga mag-aaral at mga guro. Ayon pa kay Gatchalian, kailangang tiyaking handa ang mga dekalidad na learning materials hanggang sa maipatupad nang ganap ang bagong curriculum.