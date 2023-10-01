Press Release

October 20, 2023 Senior citizens in Quezon City given a boost by Bong Go as he continues to advocate for the welfare of the elderly The Office of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, together with United Senior Citizens Partylist Rep. Milagros Aquino-Magsaysay, the Office of Senator Robin Padilla, and volunteer organizations, spearheaded an activity for senior citizens on Monday, October 16, during the United Senior Citizens Association-Quezon City (USCAQC) General Assembly held at White Twins Court, Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City. The assembly witnessed a significant turnout, where 1,000 attendees were provided with essential goods from Senator Go such as grocery packs, snacks, and shirts while a select recipient likewise received a cellular phone. The participants were also given various forms of assistance from the participating offices to promote the welfare of the elderly. In the Senate, Go co-authored RA 11916, which effectively doubled the monthly pension allowance for indigent senior citizens from P500 to P1,000. "This amendment is a step forward in ensuring a better quality of life for our senior citizens. It's crucial that we provide them with the necessary support to live comfortably," Go said. Just recently, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2028, which was principally sponsored by Senator Imee Marcos. The bill aims to provide additional support to individuals who have reached the age of 80 and 90 years old. This proposal amends the Centenarian Act of 2016, acknowledging that not everyone reaches the milestone of a century. He emphasized the cultural significance of caring for the elderly in the country and highlighted the importance of providing them with financial support while they can still benefit from and enjoy it. "Nasa kultura na nating mga Pilipino na alagaan ang ating mga nakakatanda. Dapat natin silang suportahan at bigyan ng pagkilala. Habang kaya pang pakinabangan at ma-enjoy ng senior citizen ang cash gift, ibigay na natin sa kanila," said Go. "Maganda rin na may inaasahan ang ating mga senior citizens pagtuntong nila ng 80, 90 at 100 years old. Anuman ang halaga, maaari itong magsilbing inspirasyon sa kanila para mas maging positibo ang kanilang pananaw at mag-improve ang kanilang katayuan," he added. Meanwhile, Go urged the attendees to utilize the services of Malasakit Centers for medical assistance they might need. He highlighted that there are 11 Malasakit Centers across the city in case they need assistance with such medical-related expenses. Initiated by Go in 2018, the Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which he principally authored and sponsored. Malasakit Centers in Quezon City are located at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC), Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC), Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine National Police General Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC). There are now 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have helped more than seven million Filipinos. Go also supported the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country, bringing government medical services closer to the communities and making it more accessible to the elderly. In Quezon City alone, funds have been allocated for the construction of Super Health Centers in six different barangays. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. Lastly, the senator is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the recently passed RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The said law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go's dedication to public service is further evident in his support for various infrastructure projects in Quezon City. He has supported several projects, including the construction of multipurpose buildings, rehabilitation of roads, improvement of drainages, and rehabilitation of flood control structures in several barangays. He also supported the repair of Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center Road Network, and the acquisition of an ambulance, a dump truck, and four multicabs. Lastly, he also helped secure funding for the vertical expansion of the new emergency building at the Philippine Heart Center and the rehabilitation building at the Philippine Orthopedic Center. "Prioritizing the needs of the underprivileged, especially senior citizens, in public service delivery is paramount. Rest assured, I will continue to support programs aimed at improving the lives of the elderly," concluded Go.