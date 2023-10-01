Press Release

October 20, 2023 Bong Go provides aid to market vendors in Nagcarlan, Laguna Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's outreach team, together with Mayor Elmor Vita and Councilor Rey Comendador, conducted a relief operation at the municipal gymnasium in Nagcarlan, Laguna on Tuesday, October 17. Go provided masks, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball for 450 market vendors. He also gave away shoes, and mobile phones to select recipients. Meanwhile, financial assistance from the national government was also given to qualified residents. Considered an adopted son of CALABARZON region, Senator Go was instrumental in the construction of the new public market in Nagcarlan which he supported the funding of as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance. He attended its ribbon-cutting ceremony last June 20 where he provided assistance to indigents and committed to also help other market vendors there. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged those in need of medical attention to seek the assistance of the Malasakit Centers located at Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz and San Pablo City General Hospital in San Pablo City. A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Center was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which the senator principally authored and sponsored to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs of the government. The 159 centers throughout the country have now assisted over seven million Filipinos, according to the DOH. Apart from the Malasakit Centers, Go is advocating for the construction of more Super Health Centers across the country, particularly in rural areas, including eleven in Laguna. With the support of the Department of Health (DOH) and fellow lawmakers, Go helped secure sufficient funds in the 2022 and 2023 national budgets for the construction of more than 600 Super Health Centers across the country. These centers offer a wide range of services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine, where remote diagnosis and treatment of patients will be done. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported several initiatives in the town, including the construction of a multipurpose building and a sports complex, which he visited last August 25. He also supported the acquisition of medical equipment for the Siniloan Infirmary Hospital. "Mga kababayan ko, tandaan n'yo po, mahal na mahal ko po kayo. Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito, kung anuman pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," he said. "Ako ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," concluded Go.