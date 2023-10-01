Press Release

October 20, 2023 Bong Go helps recovering fire victims in La Paz, Agusan del Sur; seeks more livelihood opportunities for communtiies in crisis Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has continued his efforts to help boost the economic recovery of communities affected by calamities and other crises. His team delivered aid to fire victims in La Paz, Agusan del Sur on Wednesday, October 18. Go's team held the relief operation at the Training Center in Demo Farm in Barangay Poblacion. Nine families affected by a fire incident received masks, vitamins, shirts, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball while there were also select recipients of shoes from Go. Meanwhile, with the aim of bolstering local communities and nurturing economic recovery, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) distributed livelihood kits to provide additional support for the recovery of qualified affected families. "Ang programang ito ng DTI ay ating isinulong noon at patuloy na sinusuportahan ngayon para maipagpatuloy ang pagtulong sa ating maliliit na negosyante na naapektuhan ng sakuna at krisis," Go said. "Tuturuan ang mga benepisyaryo na magnegosyo at bibigyan ng negosyo kits para palaguin ito. Masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinaghirapan at pinagpawisan mo ang iyong negosyo at napalago mo ito. Ang maayos na kabuhayan ang isa sa mga magiging susi sa pagginhawa ng pamumuhay ng iyong pamilya," he explained further. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, emphasized the significance of prioritizing personal well-being by citing the services available at the nearby Malasakit Center located at the Democrito O. Plaza Memorial Hospital in Prosperidad. He noted that individuals with health concerns can seek government assistance to cover their hospital expenses through this center. The Malasakit Centers Act, principally authored and sponsored by Go, simplifies access to medical assistance programs from various government agencies, including the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). "Nung unang panahon, marami sa mga kababayan natin ang kinakailangang pang lumabas ng ospital at pumila sa iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno para humingi ng tulong. Ubos na panahon nila, ubos pa ang pera nila sa pamasahe. Mangungutang at ibebenta pa niyan ang kalabaw para may maibayad sa naiwang balanse," Go said. "Ngayon, hindi na nila kailangang gawin 'yan. Kung may billing kayo sa ospital, puntahan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center at tutulungan kayo nito," he added. To date, 159 operational centers have helped more than seven million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. Go also shared that he has been advocating for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide, saying, "makatutulong po ito sa mga kababayan natin na ilapit po ang serbisyong medikal sa kanila. Ilalagay po ito sa mga strategic areas sa buong Pilipinas." Through the concerted efforts of lawmakers, adequate funding was allocated for the establishment of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 more in 2023. DOH, as the lead implementing agency, is responsible for identifying the optimal locations for the construction of these health centers. In Agusan del Sur, necessary funds have been allocated for the construction of Super Health Centers in Esperanza, Bayugan, Sibagat, Santa Josefa, and Trento. Super Health Centers are medium versions of a polyclinic and an improved version of the rural health unit that offer a range of services, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, played a crucial role in securing necessary funds for various projects, including the construction or concreting of local roads in Bayugan City, Bunawan, Esperanza, La Paz, San Luis and Veruela; construction of multipurpose buildings in Bayugan City and San Luis; construction of evacuation centers in Loreto and Talacogon; construction of riverbank protection structures for the Ihawan River in Loreto; improvement of the Adlayan Riverbank in San Francisco; installation of reinforced concrete pipe culvert with pavement widening in Trento; and purchase and installation of solar street lights in Esperanza. Other major projects he supported are the construction of a new public market and slaughterhouse in Bunawan, the development of the Sibagat public park, the acquisition of ambulances for the local governments of La Paz and San Luis, and acquisition of dump trucks for the local governments of San Francisco and San Luis.