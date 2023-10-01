Tolentino backs increased liabilities for schools, brgy monitoring amid new hazing-related death of criminology student

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino on Friday reiterated the need to impose iabilities of schools amid the new hazing-related death of criminology student Ahldryn Lery Chua Bravante in Tau Gamma Fraternity initiation rites.

"I hope the same remedial measures can address the gap on liabilities of schools as secondary parents," Tolentino told reporters at the sidelines of Miss ROTC Philippines 2023 breakfast kickoff, in reference to his filed Senate Bill nos. 2270 and 2271.

Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights Chairman likewise underscored the proper implementation of Anti Hazing Law that requires barangay monitoring of fraternities' initiation rites, especially by barangay officials.

"Sa law kasi, dapat ma-inform ang barangay kung mayroong hazing na gagawin. I'm sure di nangyari ito doon sa Quezon City o kung saan. Dapat ipaalam sa mga tumatakbong barangay officials iyon. Bahagi ng kanilang mandato na i-monitor ang mga nangyayari sa kanilang nasasakupan," the lawmaker said.

Sen. Tol also lamented the death of Bravante, especially as it was only months after the victim's older brother died of accident.

"Nakakalungkot ito kasi pangalawa na siya sa pamilya nila na namatay. Tuwing umuuwi ang nanay niya ay may namamatay," Tolentino further concluded.