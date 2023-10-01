Press Release

October 21, 2023 Gatchalian urges DOE, DPWH to expedite policies on charging stations to boost EV adoption Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to expedite policies on charging stations needed to boost the adoption of electric vehicle (EV) use in the country. "The biggest constraint in the adoption of EVs is the charging station. There's no shortage of brands and EVs in the country, but some people are hesitant because they have nowhere to charge the EVs. So, the biggest challenge is the lack of necessary infrastructure and policies," Gatchalian said during the 11th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit organized by the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP). Gatchalian elaborated on the need for various policies to be implemented by the DOE and the DPWH to accelerate the adoption of EVs. For instance, the DPWH must make revisions to the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the national building code and the green building code for the installation of charging stations. According to Gatchalian, the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), authored mainly by him, was enacted precisely to support the adoption of EVs in the country. Currently, however, only 7 out of 19 issuances prescribed under the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI) have been promulgated while the remaining 12 issuances are still in process, he noted. Gatchalian said that under CREVI, the government has set a conservative target for the country to have 850,100 EVs and 20,300 EV charging stations (EVCS) by 2040. A more ambitious target sets a goal for the country to have more than 2 million EVs and 40,000 EVCS by 2040. CREVI was formulated following the enactment of the EVIDA. Gatchalian also said he is considering proposing a mechanism for a value-added tax (VAT) refund for those who will buy EVs. Import tariffs and excise tax on EVs have already been suspended for 5 years in a bid to lower their prices and make them more affordable to local consumers. "I'm thinking of a mechanism wherein we can refund VAT to those who will switch to EVs. In effect, that is a 12% subsidy to those who will buy EVs. It's a refund mechanism that we are playing around with," he said, adding that providing subsidies for EV users is a mechanism that some countries have resorted to so we can encourage the use of EVs in the country. Dapat madaliin ng DOE, DPWH ang paglabas ng polisiya sa charging stations para sa EVs -Gatchalian Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Energy (DOE) at Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) na madaliin na ang pagpapalabas ng mga patakaran o polisiya sa mga charging station na kailangan para mapalakas ang paggamit ng electric vehicle (EV) sa bansa. "Ang pinakamalaking hadlang sa paggamit ng mga EV ay ang kawalan ng charging stations. Walang kakulangan ng EV sa bansa, pero nag-aalangan ang mga tao na gumamit ng EV dahil walang lugar kung saan sila pwedeng mag charge ng kanilang sasakyan. Kaya, ang pinakamalaking hamon ay ang punan ang kakulangan ng kinakailangang imprastraktura at patakaran para sa paglalagay ng charging stations," sabi ni Gatchalian sa nagdaang 11th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit na inorganisa ng Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP). Bukod sa DOE, ipinaliwanag ni Gatchalian na may kailangan ding ayusing polisiya ang DPWH para tuloy-tuloy na ang pag-arangkada ng mga EV sa bansa. Aniya, nakatoka sa DPWH ang paggawa ng revision sa Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) ng national building code at ang green building code para sa pag-install ng mga charging station. Sa ngayon kasi ay 7 pa lamang sa 19 na mga polisiya ang nailabas na sa ilalim ng Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI) at may natitirang pang 12 na kailangang ayusin. Binuo ang CREVI matapos isabatas ang Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), ayon kay Gatchalian na siyang pangunahing may-akda ng batas. Sabi ni Gatchalian, pinagtibay talaga ang batas upang suportahan ang paggamit ng mga EV sa Pilipinas. Kasunod ng pagbubuo ng CREVI, nagtakda ang gobyerno ng konserbatibong target na bilang ng EV na 850,100 EV sa bansa at charging stations (EVCS) na aabot sa 20,300 EV pagdating ng 2040. Ang mas ambisyosong target naman ay nagtatakda na magkaroon ang bansa ng higit sa 2 milyong EV at 40,000 EVCS pagdating ng 2040. Sinabi rin ni Gatchalian na pinag-iisipan niyang magmungkahi ng mekanismo sa refund ng value-added tax (VAT) para sa mga bibili ng EV. Sa kasalukuyan, ang mga taripa sa pag-import at excise tax sa mga EV ay suspendido na sa loob ng limang taon upang mapababa ang kanilang mga presyo at gawing mas abot-kaya ang mga ito sa mga mamimili. "Pinag-iisipan ko ang isang mekanismo kung saan maibabalik natin ang VAT sa mga lilipat sa mga EV. Sa madaling salita, ito ay 12% na subsidiya para sa mga bibili ng mga EV," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ang pagbibigay ng mga subsidiya para sa mga gumagamit ng EV ay isang mekanismo na ginagawa na rin ng ilang mga bansa upang makahikayat ng mas maraming gagamit ng EV, pagtatapos niya.