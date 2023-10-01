Press Release

October 22, 2023 LAPID URGES EARLY VOTING FOR SENIOR CITIZENS, PWDS As elections for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan near, Sen. Lito Lapid renewed the call for the passage of the bill allowing qualified senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) to vote early in local and national elections. Lapid, in his Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2361, grants the "vulnerable" sectors to cast their ballots at accessible establishments designated by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) within seven working days before the date set for local and national elections. Sen. Cynthia Villar earlier made the same call of early voting for senior citizens and PWDs. "Eleksyon na naman po sa Oktubre 30. Ako po ang nahihirapan na makita ang ating mga lolo at lola, kasama na ang mga may kapansanan, na nakikipaggitgitan sa pilahan upang magamit lamang ang kanyang karapatang bumoto (Elections are coming up on October 30. It's hard to see our grandparents, including those with disabilities, struggling in line just to exercise their right to vote)," Lapid said. Based on 2021 estimates of the Philippine Statistics Authority, there are 2,754,813 females and 3,635,271 males with the age 65 and over in the country. "We don't want to disenfranchise these millions of our countrymen this coming elections. I hope we can pass this bill before the next elections," Lapid said. The senator stressed that the right to vote is a fundamental pillar of any democratic society. It is essential that every eligible citizen has the opportunity to participate in the electoral process and have their voices heard. "In our country, senior citizens and PWDs comprise a significant portion of the population and deserve special attention to guarantee the realization of their voting rights," he said. He said senior citizens and PWDs experience physical limitations or health conditions that can make it difficult for them to participate in the voting process alongside the general population on the designated election day. These challenges may include mobility issues, visual impairments, or other conditions that require additional attention or accommodations. "By providing an opportunity for senior citizens and PWDs to vote on a separate day prior to the national election, we can ensure that these individuals are given the necessary time and support to exercise their voting rights," he explained. Moreover, allowing early voting for senior citizens and PWDs is not only safe but also practical. Separate voting days will alleviate overcrowding at polling stations on the national election day, reducing the potential for long queues and wait times. With COVID-19 still around, this arrangement will also help mitigate the risk of exposure to contagious diseases, as senior citizens and PWDs would be able vote in a less crowded environment, where health and safety measures can be implemented more effectively. According to the bill, "it is hereby declared the policy of the State to make voting convenient for senior citizens and PWDs by giving them the option to vote earlier than the date set for the election." SBN 2361 mandates the conduct of a nationwide registration for senior citizens, PWDs, lawyers, and human resources for health to qualify them to avail of this early voting privilege. Those who are not registered under this Act shall vote with the rest of the eligible population on election day. LAPID: EARLY VOTING SA SENIORS, PWDs, IPASA NA! HABANG nalalapit ang Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections(BSKE) sa October 30, muling binuhay ni Sen Manuel Lito Lapid ang panukalang magbibigay ng karapatan sa maagang pagboto sa lahat ng kwalipikadong senior citizens (SCs) at persons with disabilities (PWDs) sa local and national elections. Sa paghain ng Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2361, sinabi ni Lapid na dapat bigyan ng pagkakataon ang nasabing sectors na bumoto sa loob ng pitong araw sa accessible establishments na tutukuyin ng Commission on Elections (Comelec), bago ang nakatakdang lokal at pambansang halalan. "Eleksyon na naman po sa Oktubre 30. Ako po ang nahihirapan na makita ang ating mga lolo at lola, kasama na ang mga may kapansanan, na nakikipaggitgitan sa pilahan upang magamit lamang ang kanyang karapatang bumoto," sabi ni Lapid. Base sa 2021 data ng Philippine Statistics Authority, tinatayang nasa 2,754,813 kababaehan at 3,635,271 kalalakehan na may edad 65 pataas sa buong bansa. "Hindi dapat ma-disenfranchise o hindi makaboto ang nasa milyun-milyon nating senior citizens at PWds sa mga susunod na eleksyon. Umaasa ako na maipapasa ang panukalang ito bago pa sumapit ang 2025 elections," dagdag pa ng Senador. Binigyang-diin pa ni Lapid na ang karapatang bumoto ng ating mga kababayan ay pundasyon ng ating demokratikong lipunan. "Sa Pilipinas, senior citizens at PWDs ay malaking bahagi ng ating populasyon na nararapat talagang mabigyan ng espesyal na pagtingin o atensyon sa pamamagitan ng garantiyang sila ay makaboto," pahayag pa ni Lapid. Tinukoy pa ng Senador na may limitasyong pisikal at medikal ang mga senior citizen at PWDs na kung saan nahihirapan silang makaboto dahil kasabay nila ang lahat ng mga botante sa panahon ng eleksyon sa kani-kanilang presinto. "Sa pamamagitan ng hiwalay na araw bago ang aktwal na botohan, mabibigyan natin sila ng sapat na pagkalinga at panahon para makaboto. Maiiwasan din ang mahabang pila, siksikan at init sa presinto na delikado sa ating mga lolo, lola at PWDs," paliwanag pa ng 68 anyos na Senador. Nauna na ring nagsumite ng kahalintulad na panukalang batas si Senadra Cynthia Villar.