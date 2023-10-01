National Championships of the first-ever Tolentino-led ROTC Games begin

MANILA --0 The Philippine ROTC Games (PRG) established by Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino officially commenced its National Championships on Sunday.

Joined by medalists from the preceding regional legs, the week-long championships will comprise of the following games: Athletics, Arnis, Basketball, Boxing, Esports, Kickboxing, and Volleyball.

The Games' beauty pageant segment, Miss ROTC Philippines, also crowned its first-ever queen Angel Brahms Bernaldez from Bicol University who won the contest with her winning answer on effectively using her platform to promote the ROTC Program.

For Senator Tolentino, the father of PRG, ROTC Games signifies that the Filipino youth are resilient, industrious, and creative.

"Ang ROTC Games ay kumakatawan sa mithiin ng kabataang Pilipino," Sen. Tol proudly remarked.

The Senator further thanked the organizing committee, the higher education institutions (HEIs), the delegates, and supporters of the PRG who showed "collective drive to have patriotic Filipino youth."