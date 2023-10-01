Press Release

October 23, 2023 Gatchalian bill seeks to improve governance, raise the quality of education in LUCs Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a bill that seeks to improve the governance and quality of education in local universities and colleges (LUCs), which are higher educational institutions that are being run by local government units. "Mahalaga ang papel ng ating mga LUCs sa pagbibigay ng abot-kayang edukasyon sa ating mga kababayan at sa pagpapaunlad ng ating mga bayan at mga lungsod. Kailangang suportahan natin sila sa kanilang pagsisikap na maghatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon at tiyaking sila ay may maayos na pamunuan," said Gatchalian. The legislator noted that while the number of LUCs rose from 107 in 2018 to 143 in 2023 to address the growing demand for higher education, concerns on governance sustainability, and quality standards persist in these institutions. A policy note from the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) revealed that the three-year election cycle weakens leadership in LUCs, causing policy discontinuity, insufficient resource management, and ineffective investment strategies. Gatchalian's Local Universities and Colleges Governance Act (Senate Bill No. 2445) prescribes mandatory guidelines on the creation of LUCs. Before enacting an ordinance creating a local university or college, local government units must obtain institutional recognition as a higher education institution from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED). The requirements for the establishment of LUCs for institutional recognition shall include a feasibility study, certification of availability of funds from the local treasurer, a project development plan, and a five-year institutional development plan. LUCs established in accordance with the proposed measure shall be eligible to avail of the benefits provided under the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act No. 10931) also known as the free college education law. The highest policy-making body of a local university or college will be the Board of Regents, chaired by the local chief executive. The president of the LUC, responsible for overseeing the institution's administration, shall serve as the body's vice chairperson and must hold a doctoral degree in education or related fields. The president's term shall be three years, with the possibility of reappointment for up to two terms. The proposed measure also stipulates that LUCs must secure CHED approval before offering higher academic programs. Data from CHED also reveals that 41 out of 143 LUCs are not officially recognized by the State. Out of the 102 LUCs with institutional recognition, 35% still lack program compliance. This means that these LUCs offer programs that do not fully adhere to CHED's policy standards and guidelines. Panukalang batas ni Gatchalian: Iangat ang kalidad ng pamamahala, edukasyon sa LUCs Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng isang panukalang batas na layong iangat ang kalidad ng pamamahala at edukasyon sa mga local universities and colleges (LUCs). "Mahalaga ang papel ng ating mga LUCs sa pagbibigay ng abot-kayang edukasyon sa ating mga kababayan at sa pagpapapunlad ng ating mga bayan at mga lungsod. Kailangang suportahan natin sila sa kanilang pagsisikap na maghatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon at tiyaking sila ay may maayos na pamunuan," ani Gatchalian. Bagama't umakyat ang bilang ng mga LUC sa 143 ngayong taon mula sa 107 noong 2018 upang tugunan ang patuloy na lumalaking pangangailangan sa kokehiyo, nananatili ang mga hamon sa kalidad at pamamahala ng mga pamantasan at kolehiyong ito. Ayon sa isang policy note mula sa Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), nagiging sagabal sa pamumuno ng mga LUC ang pagpapalit ng mga opisyal kasunod ng mga eleksyon. Dahil dito, hindi tuloy-tuloy na naipapatupad ang mga polisiya at kinukulang din ang mga kinakailangang pondo at iba pang resources. Sa ilalim ng panukalang Local Universities and Colleges Governance Act (Senate Bill No. 2445) ni Gatchalian, itatakda ang mga mandatory guidelines o pamantayan sa paglikha ng mga LUCs. Bago ipasa ang isang ordinansa na lilikha sa isang local university o college, magiging mandato sa mga local government units (LGUs) na kumuha mula sa Commission on Higher Education (CHED) ng institutional recognition bilang higher education institution. Kabilang sa magiging mga requirements na ito ang feasibility study, certification of availability of funds mula sa local treasurer, project development plan, at five-year institutional development plan. Ang mga maitatayong LUC batay sa mga pamantayang nakasaad sa panukalang batas na ito ay maaaring makatanggap ng mga benepisyo sa ilalim ng Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act No. 10931) o free college education law. Ang Board of Regents na pamumunuan ng alkalde ang magiging pinakamataas na pamunuan ng isang local university or college. Ang Pangulo ng LUC naman na namumuno sa pagpapatakbo ng paaralan ang magiging vice chairperson. Dapat may doctoral degree ang Pangulo ng LUC sa education o iba pang angkop na larangan. Tatlong taon ang magiging termino ng Pangulo at maaari siyang ma-reappoint nang hindi lalagpas sa dalawang termino. Nakasaad din sa panukalang batas na dapat may pahintulot ang LUCs mula sa CHED bago mag-alok ng mga academic programs. Ayon sa CHED, 41 sa 143 na LUCs ang kasalukuyang walang pormal na pagkilala mula sa Estado. Sa 102 na mga LUCs na may institutional recognition, 35% ang walang program compliance. Ibig sabihin, hindi naka-ayon sa mga polisiya, standards, at guidelines ang mga programang ito.