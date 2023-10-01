Press Release

October 23, 2023 Bringing healthcare closer to the grassroots, Bong Go lauds groundbreaking of Super Health Center in Pitogo, Zamboanga del Sur Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, applauded the local government of the Municipality of Pitogo, Zamboanga del Sur, and the Department of Health (DOH) for the successful groundbreaking of the town's new Super Health Center on Wednesday, October 18. "Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas," Go said in a video message during the event. "It is a significant step towards enhanced healthcare services. Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added. The event was also attended by Mayor James Yecyec, Vice Mayor James Yecyec, Jr., and members of the council. Go's team also provided food packs and vitamins to 50 indigents in the town. Select recipients received balls for basketball and volleyball. Through the collective efforts of DOH, LGUs, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. The Super Health Center is an enhanced version of a rural health unit, offering basic health services such as database management, outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation areas, diagnostic services (including laboratory tests, X-rays, and ultrasounds), pharmacy services, and ambulatory surgical units. Additionally, these centers provide services such as eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) care, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, which enables remote diagnosis and treatment of patients. In Zamboanga del Sur, necessary funds have also been allocated for the construction of other Super Health Centers in Mahayag, Margosatubig, Pagadian City, Dumingag, and other two other locations. In line with his commitment to improving access to healthcare, Go highlighted the existence of Malasakit Centers at Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center in Pagadian City and at Margosatubig Regional Hospital, which are ready to assist indigent patients. The Malasakit Center is designed to provide Filipinos with convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by DOH, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. There are currently 159 operational centers in the country, which have assisted over seven million Filipinos, according to DOH. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has supported the budget for various projects and initiatives throughout the province. These include the construction of multi-purpose buildings in Sominot, Tigbao, and Vincenzo Sagun. He also supported the construction of a new two-storey public market in San Pablo. Aside from these projects, Go supported road concreting projects in Sominot, Tabina, and Tambulig. He also supported the construction of an evacuation center in Tigbao. In Tukuran, he supported the construction of the NRJ Camanga - Tabuan - Man-Ilan - Manlayag - NRJ Navalan Road, and installation of solar streetlights.