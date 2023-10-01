Poe on collision in West Philippine Sea

We deplore China's dangerous blocking maneuvers in the West Philippine Sea that resulted in a collision between its vessel and two Philippine boats on a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

China's latest act of aggression poses a credible concern that could heighten the tension not only between Philippines and China, but could also be a potential flashpoint in the region.

While an immediate diplomatic protest is anticipated, the recent incident calls for a serious rethinking of our strategies in dealing with these acts.

As we firmly assert our rights in our waters, fortifying our relations with like-minded states must continue to thwart similar belligerent actions.