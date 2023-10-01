Tolentino seeks diplomatic countermeasures, more investigation on Ayungin shoal collision

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino sought diplomatic countermeasures and thorough investigation on the collision of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Chinese Maritime Militia at the Ayungin Shoal that happened on Sunday.

"Siguro yung Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), invoke lang nila yung mga dapat gawing diplomatic countermeasures, ipatawag yung ambassador ng China," Tolentino told reporters on Monday.

Tolentino, who is also the Senate Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones Chairman, reiterated his suggestion to conduct a thorough investigation according to Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and Casualty Investigation Code (CIC).

"Mayroong protocol po kasi yung Code of Maritime Incidents. Mayroong ganon, so doon muna tayo. Tapusin yung imbestigasyon," Sen. Tol said.

The Senator also lauded the Philippine Coast Guard for exhibiting resilience in the said incident and the encounters prior to it.

"We would like to commend the Philippine Coast Guard for being steadfast. Talagang sinasadya na iyon. Hindi naman puwedeng dalawang insidente sa - minor collision sa isang araw," Tolentino further concluded.