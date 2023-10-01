Press Release

October 24, 2023 Bong Go assists TESDA scholars in Daet, Camarines Norte emphasizing importance of tech-voc in community development Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his strong support and commendation for the 150 scholars currently enrolled in the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) program in Daet, Camarines Norte. The educational venture was initiated in collaboration with the Philippine Academy of Technical Studies, Inc (PATS). As part of his support, Go provided them with masks, pens, and shirts on Friday, October 20, at the MT2 Events Place in Daet, Camarines Norte. Select beneficiaries also received shoes, a cellphone, and balls for basketball and volleyball. In a video message, Go underscored the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country. He said TVET aims to bridge the skills gap and ensure that all Filipinos, regardless of their economic background, have the opportunity to gain relevant and in-demand skills that will allow them to secure gainful employment and contribute to the country's overall economic growth. "The skills and knowledge you have acquired here will be your foundation for success in your chosen field," said Go. "Your dedication, hard work, and determination have truly paid off, and you stand as shining examples of the power of education and skill development. Through your commitment, you have not only enhanced your own capabilities but also contributed to the growth and progress of our nation," he added. Go also filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2115, which aims to institutionalize TVET as well as livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill aims to provide skills training to enhance the employability of former drug dependents and allow them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities. "Rehabilitation alone is not enough. By institutionalizing technical-vocational education and training programs, we empower rehabilitated drug dependents with skills for a better future," he said. Meanwhile, as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged those with health concerns to seek the services of the Malasakit Center at the Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital in Daet. Institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, the Malasakit Center serves as a one-stop shop aimed at helping indigent patients minimize their medical expenses to the lowest amount possible by collaborating with various agencies offering medical assistance programs. "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito," said Go. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has pushed for various projects in Camarines Norte, including the construction of a flood control structure for the Mabulao River in Daet, and a multi-purpose building for the Camarines Norte State College, among others.