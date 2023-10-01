Press Release

October 25, 2023 Gatchalian: Protect teachers on duty during barangay, SK elections Ahead of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on October 30, Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure the full protection of teachers serving on poll duty. A list released by the COMELEC on October 20 identifies 361 areas or barangays as election hotspots or under the red category, which means there are occurrences of suspected election-related incidents. In other words, the red category means there are security threats posed by terrorist groups, or if the area has been declared under COMELEC control. The poll body also expects that the number of election hotspots might increase as the election day draws nearer. "Ang ating mga guro ang nagsisilbing frontliners sa ating halalan at kasabay ng kanilang panunungkulan ang pagharap sa iba't ibang mga panganib. Bahagi ng pagpapanatili natin ng kaayusan sa darating na barangay at SK elections ang pagtiyak na bawat guro at poll watchers ay protektado mula sa ano mang banta ng panganib," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. The COMELEC also identified 1,271 areas under the orange category and 1,199 areas under the yellow category. While threats of domestic terror groups are not present in yellow areas, they have suspected election-related violence in the last two elections, intense political rivalry, possible employment of partisan armed groups by candidates in the area, and occurrence of politically motivated election-related incidents in the current election period. Previous placement under COMELEC control could also be a ground for identifying a yellow area. Orange areas, on the other hand, have a combination of two or more factors under yellow areas or there are serious armed threats from communist terrorist groups and other analogous threat groups declared by authorities. Proteksyon ng mga gurong magsisilbi sa barangay, SK elections dapat tiyakin--Gatchalian Hinihimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Commission on Elections (COMELEC), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), at Philippine National Police (PNP) na tiyaking protektado ang mga gurong manunungkulan sa barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections sa darating na Oktubre 30. Batay sa listahang inilabas ng COMELEC noong Oktubre 20, may 361 na mga lugar o barangay na itinuturing na election hotspots o nasa red category. Ibig sabihin, mayroong election-related incidents sa mga lugar na ito tulad ng mga banta sa seguridad mula sa mga teroristang grupo, o kung isinailalim ang isang lugar sa kontrol ng COMELEC. Inaasahan din ng COMELEC na darami pa ang election hotspots habang papalapit ang araw ng halalan. "Ang ating mga guro ang nagsisilbing frontliners sa ating halalan at kasabay ng kanilang panunungkulan ang pagharap sa iba't ibang mga panganib. Bahagi ng pagpapanatili natin ng kaayusan sa darating na barangay at SK elections ang pagtiyak na bawat guro at poll watchers ay protektado mula sa ano mang banta ng panganib," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. May 1,271 na lugar na inilagay sa ilalim ng orange category at 1,199 naman ang nasa yellow category. Bagama't walang banta ng mga domestic terror groups sa mga yellow areas, mayroon ditong hinihinalang mga insidente ng karahasang may kinalaman sa eleksyon sa nagdaang dalawang eleksyon. Naoobserbahan din sa mga lugar na ito ang matinding tunggalian sa pulitika, posibleng paggamit ng mga armadong grupo, at mga insidenteng itinuturing na politically motivated sa kasalukuyang panahon ng halalan. Maaari ring ideklarang nasa yellow area ang isang lugar kung isinailalim na ito dati sa kontrol ng COMELEC. Samantala, itinuturing naman na orange area ang isang lugar kung may kumbinasyon ng dalawa o higit pang factor ng yellow area. Maaari ring makita sa mga lugar na ito ang mga seryosong banta mula sa mga communist terrorist groups na idineklara ng mga otoridad.